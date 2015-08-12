The definitive Hall of Fame case for Steve Smith

"Secondly, the word 'unique' is certainly overused when it comes to athletes. Yet think about this: How many 5-foot-9 receivers have there been in the history of the NFL with Smith's combination of vertical speed, lateral explosion, physical strength, mental toughness and unrelenting competitiveness? You could argue there has not been another wide receiver quite like Smith. 2015 should be the final year of a Hall of Fame career."