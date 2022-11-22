Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 28 modern-era semifinalists for Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.

Among this year's semifinalists are five first-year eligible players, including offensive tackle Joe Thomas, offensive guard Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and cornerback Darrelle Revis.

This year's semifinalists also feature 19 players who where semifinalists last year. Notables include wide receiver Henry Ellard and cornerback Albert Lewis, who are in their final year of eligibility as modern-era players, and linebacker London Fletcher, who is a first-time semifinalist.

Fifteen finalists from the 28 will be revealed in January. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which will take place in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 will be enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio.

Complete list of semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023: