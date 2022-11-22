Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 28 modern-era semifinalists for Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023 on Tuesday.
Among this year's semifinalists are five first-year eligible players, including offensive tackle Joe Thomas, offensive guard Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and cornerback Darrelle Revis.
This year's semifinalists also feature 19 players who where semifinalists last year. Notables include wide receiver Henry Ellard and cornerback Albert Lewis, who are in their final year of eligibility as modern-era players, and linebacker London Fletcher, who is a first-time semifinalist.
Fifteen finalists from the 28 will be revealed in January. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which will take place in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 will be enshrined next August in Canton, Ohio.
Complete list of semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023:
- Eric Allen, cornerback
- Jared Allen, defensive end
- Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
- Ronde Barber, cornerback
- Anquan Boldin, wide receiver
- Henry Ellard, wide receiver
- Jahri Evans, offensive guard
- London Fletcher, linebacker
- Dwight Freeney, defensive end
- James Harrison, linebacker
- Rodney Harrison, safety
- Devin Hester, kick returner/wide receiver
- Torry Holt, wide receiver
- Andre Johnson, wide receiver
- Albert Lewis, cornerback
- Robert Mathis, defensive end/linebacker
- Darrelle Revis, cornerback
- Steve Smith Sr., wide receiver
- Fred Taylor, running back
- Joe Thomas, offensive tackle
- Zach Thomas, linebacker
- Hines Ward, wide receiver
- DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end
- Ricky Watters, running back
- Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
- Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle
- Patrick Willis, linebacker
- Darren Woodson, safety