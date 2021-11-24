Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

5) Torry Holt, WR (St. Louis Rams, 1999-2008; Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009): After The Go-Go's were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, I started watching a lot of their videos on YouTube and got a greater appreciation for the band. I feel the same way about Holt: The more I watch, the more I believe he's underappreciated. And I know Torry was probably happy for his former teammate to get into the Hall of Fame last year, but I would have totally taken Holt over Isaac Bruce. Maybe that's just me. But I feel like this is his year.

4) Steve Smith Sr., WR (Carolina Panthers, 2001-2013; Baltimore Ravens, 2014-16): Full disclosure: I had a working relationship with Steve even before he joined NFL Network. He was a recurring guest when I was on the cast of The Dave Dameshek Football Program. So why him over the other guys? He's currently eighth all-time in receiving yards -- ahead of Calvin Johnson, who just got his gold jacket in August, and the other WRs on the list this year. And if you need more convincing, I'm happy to spotlight the late, great Chris Wesseling's definitive pitch for Steve to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's it. That's my story.

3) DeMarcus Ware, OLB (Dallas Cowboys, 2005-2013; Denver Broncos, 2014-16): I feel like I kind of slept on Ware before taking some time to really examine his career. It was excellent. A four-time first-team All-Pro four times, he also earned second-team honors three more times. He twice led the league in sacks and is a member of the 100 sacks club. Oh, and he was a key member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship team. Of the first-time eligibles, I'd give the Hall nod to Steve Smith, Ware and one other guy to be named shortly.

2) Patrick Willis, LB (San Francisco 49ers, 2007-2014): I promise you that I will get on one of these gold jacket shows on NFL Network just to ask one simple question: How is Patrick Willis not already in the Hall? He was a first-ballot guy to me. Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007. In eight NFL seasons, he was first-team All-Pro five times. Eight years is still a pretty solid career, too. People are out here acting like he played for three years. I need to be in that room. I wouldn't vote anybody else in until Willis got his due. Well, I'd made an exception for one man ...