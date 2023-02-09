Super Bowl LVII picks: Will Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles win Lombardi Trophy?

Will Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years? Can Jalen Hurts lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise's second title, winning his first ring in the process? Which players will shine this Sunday on the game's biggest stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona?
Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVII predictions.
PICKING EAGLES TO WIN
Judy Battista: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24
- Why: The Eagles are the more complete team and they will be able to run on the Chiefs' defense.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: This will not be the last title won by Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni.
Jeffri Chadiha: Eagles 24, Chiefs 21
- Why: Philadelphia has three strengths in this game that typically give the Chiefs problems: a mobile quarterback, a diversified offense and a defense that can create serious pressure with just four rushers. This matchup will come down to who wins in the trenches, and the Eagles are better on both sides of the ball.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: Eagles cornerback James Bradberry will cover and contain Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.
Chad Reuter: Eagles 31, Chiefs 24
- Why: The Eagles' strong offense and defensive pressure prevent Patrick Mahomes from overcoming his own injury, as well as those in his receiving corps and the Chiefs' secondary.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders combine for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, with Hurts running in the game-winner late in the fourth quarter.
Marc Ross: Eagles 30, Chiefs 21
- Why: Philadelphia has been the most talented, balanced and well-coached team for most of this season. The edge Patrick Mahomes has over Jalen Hurts will be negated by Mahomes' bum ankle and the ferocious Philly pass rush, which will harass No. 15 all night, much like the Bucs did in Super Bowl LV.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: With Mahomes not quite 100 percent, and thus unable to use his unique magic to escape, the Eagles will break the record for most sacks in a Super Bowl (seven).
Gennaro Filice: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24
- Why: The Chiefs might have the three best individual players (Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce), but the Eagles have the best team.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: A.J. Brown
- Bold prediction: C.J. Gardner-Johnson will make a game-changing play and his celebration will produce a game-defining image. Ceedy Duce was born for the Super Bowl stage.
Adam Rank: Eagles 31, Chiefs 23
- Why: The Eagles have been the most complete team in the NFL for most of the season. They will finish the job they started.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: A defensive touchdown will be the first score of the game.
Bobby Kownack: Eagles 28, Chiefs 21
- Why: As magical as Patrick Mahomes can be, the Eagles possess the better overall roster and a healthier set of skill players entering Super Bowl LVII.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: Eagles center Jason Kelce dons a Mummers costume to his postgame news conference after paving the way for two Jalen Hurts rushing TDs on quarterback sneaks.
Lance Zierlein: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24
- Why: Philadelphia is dynamic on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football, which is critical when it comes to beating Kansas City. Haason Reddick will fluster the Chiefs' protection schemes, while the Eagles' rushing attack will threaten K.C.'s defense inside and out on the flanks, leading to an exciting game that comes down to the wire.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: The Eagles will take the lead in the final 30 seconds of the game on a drive that lasts almost nine minutes.
Christian Gonzales: Eagles 31, Chiefs 27
- Why: The Eagles' defense contains Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the final drive of the game to win Super Bowl LVII.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: Jalen Hurts has a complete game, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for 75-plus yards and a score.
Nick Shook: Eagles 27, Chiefs 25
- Why: We'll spend hours talking about these two offenses, but the difference in this game will come down to defense -- specifically, the Eagles' defense, which is peaking at the perfect time. When it gets late in Glendale, I trust Philadelphia's unit to get the job done in a game that promises to be highly entertaining and could come down to a late field goal.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Haason Reddick
- Bold prediction: Reddick records three sacks and forces a crucial fourth-quarter turnover that leads to the Eagles' go-ahead score in a thriller in the desert.
Marc Sessler: Eagles 34, Chiefs 28 (OT)
- Why: The Eagles are the ideal blend of might up front, stars on both sides of the ball and next-level coaching. It's just enough to take care of business against Mahomes and friends.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: In a glorious bit of Super Bowl poetry, the Eagles run the "Philly Special" from Kansas City's 4-yard line with eight seconds to go in overtime. Jalen Hurts for the win!
Tom Blair: Eagles 24, Chiefs 21
- Why: Improbably, the Eagles' pass rush keeps Patrick Mahomes just enough off balance that Jalen Hurts and Co. are able to squeak by in a contest where the last team with the chance to score wins.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: Hurts finishes with more passing yards than Mahomes.
Brenna White: Eagles 34, Chiefs 27
- Why: Philadelphia's offense is on fire right now. If the Eagles' defense can contain Patrick Mahomes, they have a great chance to win.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Jalen Hurts
- Bold prediction: Darius Slay gets two INTs and one of them is a pick-six.
PICKING CHIEFS TO WIN
DeAngelo Hall: Chiefs 31, Eagles 24
- Why: Andy Reid will be prepared for the Eagles' vaunted defensive front and won't let it dictate the flow of the game. On the other side of the ball, DC Steve Spagnuolo will have his young defense peaking at the right time against Philly's read-option run game.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: In his first two Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes threw the ball 42 and 49 times, respectively. Sunday he tosses the rock 50 times.
Eric Edholm: Chiefs 31, Eagles 24
- Why: The Eagles have not faced a quarterback of Mahomes' caliber this year and could struggle to contain him if their pressure package doesn't penetrate a good Kansas City O-line. Jalen Hurts will go down fighting, but the Chiefs' defense will make just enough plays to hold.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: The Eagles will attempt a trick play at a key juncture of the game, but unlike the "Philly Special" of yore, it will result in a turnover.
Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs 26, Eagles 20
- Why: The big-game experience of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes is an obvious advantage against Super Bowl first-timers Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: Marquez Valdes-Scantling has his first multi-touchdown game of the season.
Dan Hanzus: Chiefs 37, Eagles 17
- Why: The days of feasting on Daniel Jones and Josh Johnson never seemed so far away for the Eagles, who get cooked by Patrick Mahomes on the sport's biggest stage.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: Mahomes finishes with more total touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four).
David Carr: Chiefs 42, Eagles 35
- Why: Experience matters in high-scoring affairs, and Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to the Super Bowl. In a shootout on the biggest stage, I'm taking Mahomes every time.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts combine for seven passing touchdowns.
Dan Parr: Chiefs 27, Eagles 23
- Why: Patrick Mahomes delivers a nearly flawless performance against a tough Eagles defense to earn his second ring.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: Trade-deadline acquisition Kadarius Toney leads the Chiefs in receiving yards with 107.
Jeremy Bergman: Chiefs 23, Eagles 19
- Why: Andy Reid and Co. learn their lesson from Kansas City's Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay and scheme up a creative quick game to beat Philadelphia's prolific pass rush.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: Isiah Pacheco has more touches than Kansas City's wide receivers combined, the most by a rookie in a Super Bowl since Colts RB Joseph Addai in Super Bowl XLI (29).
Grant Gordon: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24
- Why: Despite being a one-legged man in the biggest butt-kicking contest there is, Patrick Mahomes has enough magnificence and magic to propel his Chiefs to triumph over a stacked Eagles squad.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: The Chiefs will reign as world champs despite the Eagles outrushing them by more than 150 yards.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs 28, Eagles 27
- Why: Patrick Mahomes leads a last-minute drive to get into field-goal range, and Harrison Butker nails the game-winner.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: The Eagles sack Mahomes six times.
Michael Baca: Chiefs 33, Eagles 27
- Why: A game-planning and play-calling clinic will need to be had by the Chiefs in order to overcome a stacked Eagles defense, and their schemes will utilize an overlooked K.C. backfield both through the air and on the ground. Scoring will come in spurts, especially within the final two minutes of each half, where Patrick Mahomes' wizardry most often rears its head.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Isiah Pacheco
- Bold prediction: Multiple Chiefs tight ends not named Travis Kelce will score touchdowns.
Kevin Patra: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24
- Why: Patrick Mahomes.
- Super Bowl LVII MVP: Patrick Mahomes
- Bold prediction: Isaiah Pacheco has a Damien Williams-like Super Bowl, powering for two TDs, including the game-clincher.