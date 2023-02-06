All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens headline stacked offense

Played for Reid: 2017-present (Chiefs)





I worked with Mahomes during the pre-draft process back in 2017, and he showed glimpses of what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in this league. He was coachable, had a big arm and high football IQ, but I'm not sure anybody outside of Andy Reid thought Mahomes would be what he is today. Six seasons into his NFL career -- five as the Chiefs starter -- Mahomes will become the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls when he takes the field against the Eagles on Sunday. He already has five Pro Bowl selections, two first-time All-Pro nods, a regular-season MVP award (he's also a finalist for the award this year) and a Super Bowl MVP to his name. Donovan McNabb was a great player for Reid in Philadelphia, but Mahomes is already elite.