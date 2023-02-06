All-Andy Reid Team: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Famer Terrell Owens headline stacked offense

Andy Reid and I both got our NFL coaching start in Green Bay under Mike Holmgren in 1992, spending countless hours together learning the West Coast offense. Three decades later, Andy's preparing for his third Super Bowl in four years, and I'm loving every minute of the build-up to a special matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Reid's current team vs. his former team.
I'm so proud of Andy and all of that he's accomplished in his 24 years as an NFL head coach with the Eagles (1999-2012) and Chiefs (2013-present). He ranks fifth in league history with 268 total wins as a head coach (including the playoffs) and now boasts the second-most postseason wins (21), having just passed Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry with K.C.'s win in the AFC Championship Game. (Bill Belichick tops that latter list with 31 postseason victories.) Watching Andy evolve as a coach has been so fun for me, considering where our NFL careers began.
Today, I'm compiling the all-time Andy Reid all-star team. Everyone who played at least one season under Reid in either Philadelphia or Kansas City is eligible, and I'm taking each player's entire career into consideration -- not just the years played under Reid. Below is the All-Andy Reid offense. Click here for the defense.
Played for Reid: 2017-present (Chiefs)
I worked with Mahomes during the pre-draft process back in 2017, and he showed glimpses of what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in this league. He was coachable, had a big arm and high football IQ, but I'm not sure anybody outside of Andy Reid thought Mahomes would be what he is today. Six seasons into his NFL career -- five as the Chiefs starter -- Mahomes will become the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls when he takes the field against the Eagles on Sunday. He already has five Pro Bowl selections, two first-time All-Pro nods, a regular-season MVP award (he's also a finalist for the award this year) and a Super Bowl MVP to his name. Donovan McNabb was a great player for Reid in Philadelphia, but Mahomes is already elite.
Played for Reid: 2009-2012 (Eagles); 2019 (Chiefs)
Although Brian Westbrook played longer for Reid, McCoy gets the nod here because of his accomplishments and the overall longevity of his NFL career. Drafted in the second-round of the 2009 draft, "Shady" was an undisputed star for the Eagles' offense during his six seasons in Philly (four under Reid), becoming the franchise's all-time leading rusher (6,792) before getting traded to Buffalo in the Chip Kelly era. McCoy reunited with Reid in 2019 in Kansas City, bringing a veteran presence to a team that eventually won the Super Bowl. McCoy finished his NFL career with six Pro Bowl nods, two first-team All-Pro selections, two rings and 11,102 rushing yards (22nd in the all-time rankings).
Played for Reid: 2004-05 (Eagles)
I coached the Hall of Famer for six years (1997-2002) -- longer than anyone else ever coached him -- and watching his transformation was really something. He was the best wide receiver in the league over his final four years in San Francisco (2000-2003) before playing for Coach Reid in Philadelphia. T.O. was instrumental to the Eagles' success in the 2004 campaign, when he returned to suit up in Super Bowl XXXIX after sustaining a broken leg seven weeks prior, posting a remarkable 122 yards on nine receptions in that loss. T.O ranks third all time in receiving yards (15,934) and receiving touchdowns (153), slotting eighth in receptions (1,078). He was a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro and was named to the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
Played for Reid: 2016-2021 (Chiefs)
Coach Reid and I have been around so many great wide receivers, but the dynamic skill set and playmaking ability Hill brings to an offense is just remarkable. They don't call him "Cheetah" for no reason. He helped transform Reid's offense by blowing past defenders on a regular basis, no matter the route. Playing under Reid for six seasons before being traded to Miami last offseason, the explosive speedster helped Kansas City win its first Super Bowl in 50 years. All in all, he's made seven Pro Bowls while earning four first-team All-Pro nods.
Played for Reid: 2008-2012 (Eagles)
Though Jackson has played for six NFL teams in his 15-year career, his best years came under Reid in Philadelphia. Whether he was playing with Donovan McNabb or Michael Vick, Jackson was lightning in a bottle -- someone who could take the top off the defense for the big play at any moment. The three-time Pro Bowler is a walking highlight reel, catching receptions of 50-plus yards from 13 different quarterbacks, the most in the NFL since 1991.
Played for Reid: 2013-present (Chiefs)
This is a no-brainer, as there is very little the all-world tight end hasn't done. Kelce, who has recorded seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-time All-Pro selection. He's helped the Chiefs win seven straight AFC West division titles and played an integral role in the franchise's first Super Bowl title in half a century. Possessing undeniable chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, the easy-going (yet hyper-competitive) Kelce seems to set some sort of tight end record every other week.
Played for Reid: 2009-2012 (Eagles)
Peters has spent much of his 19-year career as one of the league's better left tackles, yet he was at the peak of his powers from 2007 to 2016, a span that saw him make nine Pro Bowls. Peters, who played under Reid for four seasons -- though he missed the entire 2012 campaign with a torn Achilles -- is a future Hall of Famer as a complete player who excels as a pass and run blocker.
Played for Reid: 1999-2008 (Eagles)
A member of the Eagles' 75th anniversary team, the 6-foot-7, 350-pound Thomas was a dominant player for the franchise for a decade-plus, making three Pro Bowls along the way. In 11 seasons in Philadelphia (10 with Reid), Thomas helped the team hit the playoffs seven times, making five NFC title games and one trip to the Super Bowl. He played in the second-most playoff games (17) for the Eagles in the Reid era, behind only Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins (18).
Played for Reid: 1999-2004 (Eagles)
Another member of the Eagles' 75th anniversary team, Mayberry started for the better part of his nine seasons in Philly. Starting his career at left tackle 1996, the first-round pick eventually moved inside to play guard and had his best season in 2002 under Reid, making his lone Pro Bowl.
Played for Reid: 2004-09 (Eagles)
Andrews' career was more about quality than quantity. The 2004 first-round draft pick was in the NFL for just a half-dozen years, missing the entire 2009 season with a back injury. Andrews was a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All Pro before calling it quits after the 2010 campaign (his lone season with the Giants).
Played for Reid: 2011-12 (Eagles)
I debated between Kelce and Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. Drafted by the Eagles in 2011, Kelce didn't hit his stride until the post-Reid years in Philadelphia, while Humphrey has been exceptional in his first two pro seasons, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2022. However, this pick comes down to the culmination of Kelce's career. He's been the cream of the crop at the center position for the last decade, earning six Pro Bowls, being named a first-team All-Pro five times and helping Philadelphia win its first Super Bowl (don't forget his epic parade speech). The 35-year-old was Pro Football Focus' second-ranked center this season. Heck of a career for the future Hall of Famer.
Played for Reid: 1999-2010 (Eagles)
Harrison Butker has been a great asset for Reid's Chiefs over the last six seasons, making crucial field goals in the biggest games. But Akers was a guy who was a staple on Reid's Eagles teams for more than a decade, making 80.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 98.8 percent of PATs in his career.
Played for Reid: 2008-2012 (Eagles)
Tyreek Hill is a great returner in his own right, but I picked Jackson due to one play: The Miracle at the New Meadowlands. What an awesome comeback win.