Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce move into second place for most playoff TDs by QB-pass catcher duo

The two have only spent five seasons as a pair, but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to climb the postseason charts together.

With Sunday night's second-quarter, 14-yard touchdown pass from the All-Pro quarterback to his All-Pro tight end, Mahomes and Kelce moved into sole possession of second place for most playoff TDs by a QB-pass catcher duo.

The Chiefs stars broke a tie with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice by connecting for their 13th playoff score, and they now trail only Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who hold the all-time record with 15 touchdowns.

Kelce's touchdown grab, already his third of this year's playoffs, also moved him up the individual leaderboard for postseason receiving TDs.

The reception tied Kelce with Gronkowski at 15. Kelce's next receiving score beyond Week 18 would place him above Gronk as the most prolific touchdown-catching tight end in NFL postseason history, and only Rice (22) has more to his name among all players.