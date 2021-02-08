Consequence of Bucs' defense highlights dominant performance over Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

This was the way it should have ended, with inside linebacker Devin White dropping into zone coverage near the goal line, reading the eyes of quarterback Patrick Mahomes﻿, then stepping in front of tight end Travis Kelce to tip and intercept the football, allowing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense to run out the clock in victory formation.

While some were focused on the 31 points the Bucs scored Sunday in Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay -- and the fairy tale journey of Brady winning a title in his first season with a new team, in a new city and conference, after 20 seasons, nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships with New England -- the true essence of the victory can be captured by the number nine, as in points scored by the defending champion Chiefs.

For most the last three seasons the narrative had been that an opponent would need to score at least 30 to have a legitimate shot at beating Kansas City, because that was the baseline for what the Chiefs and their near point-per-minute offense would put up. The talk was that you could only hope to contain them, not stop them.

Bucs defenders took that as a challenge, particularly after Kansas City put up 17 first-quarter points on them in a November victory. They knew they had seen the best the Chiefs had to offer, and at the same time they were supremely confident that Kansas City had yet to see them at their best.

"We knew we were doubted," said linebacker Lavonte David﻿. "But we knew we could play football with these guys. You've got to take your hat off to them; they're a great football team. But we knew we had a great football team, too. Just looking back at what they did to us in that Week 12 matchup, we were able to take away things that they like to do and we were able to just go out there and have fun."

The Bucs made Mahomes look mortal and the K.C. offense look pedestrian. It was not only the first time Kansas City had failed to reach the end zone since Mahomes took over as the full-time starter to open the 2018 season, but also the first time the Chiefs had lost by double-digits.

Normally this is the point in the story where we pull back the curtain and discuss the exotic scheme that was devised by coordinator Todd Bowles, and yet by his own admission there wasn't one. The Bucs played a lot of two-deep safety looks to take away the explosive plays and used David and White, a second-year standout, to patrol the underneath passes. The strategy was as effective as it was simple.

In the teams' November meeting, wideout Tyreek Hill burned them for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter and had 13 receptions for 269 yards overall. On Sunday, he had one catch for 5 yards in the first half and finished with seven for 73.