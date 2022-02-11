Rams OT Andrew Whitworth named 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Over 16 NFL autumns, Andrew Whitworth has blocked the best of the best and played left tackle at a Pro Bowl level.

During that time, he's likewise left an indelible mark on local communities.

Just days before he's set to play in Super Bowl LVI, the big man with the big heart received the NFL's most prestigious tribute when Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at Thursday's NFL Honors in Los Angeles.

Typically the last award of the evening, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is presented to a player in recognition of his "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it."

"This award, though, has been about players who are great on the football field, but live with their hearts off it," Whitworth said Thursday in his acceptance speech, which brought tears to the eyes of many of the NFL's biggest and toughest stars. "They made their time in the NFL about more than just the stats they put out on the field, but how they lived off of it. I'm humbled, I'm honored to stand up here and represent the outstanding class of 2021 nominees and all of the previous winners."

While Whitworth expressed gratitude for claiming the NFL's top honor, he used his platform to call for more action when it comes to giving back, imploring his league brethren to invest in helping others.

"I'm here to tell you we have more work to do," Whitworth said. "Social media has been great for bringing awareness for all our causes. But that's not enough. We need more action. Whether we choose to acknowledge it or not, this is the truth: The people who come to see us play, who watch our game on TV, buy our jerseys, who follow you on social media, they're why our game exists. It's why we have a field to play on. We are financially supported and provided the opportunity to play a kids' game, because of the support we receive from communities across the county and across the world.

"But how are we supporting back? In what ways are we paying it forward to the same communities we all grew up in, we all came from, or maybe the people that we've seen struggling along the way we got to where we are?"

For Whitworth, contributing to the communities he calls or has called home breaks down rather simply: giving back financially, contributing your time or using your platform and voice to bring about change.

"It's called an investment," he said. "You can apply those three things to any charity or cause you have a passion for. You can invest your time, you can invest your finances or you can invest your voice, doesn't matter which, we just have to keep investing in each other. Let your heart lead you all the way."