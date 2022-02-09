Super Bowl LVI picks: Will Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals win Lombardi Trophy?

Will Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams become the second straight team in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium? Can Joe Burrow lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the franchise's first Super Bowl title? Which players will shine this Sunday on the game's biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVI predictions.
Joe Thomas: Bengals 24, Rams 21
Why the Bengals will win: Joe Cool Burrow is the difference in a close game. He leads his team down the field to set up the winning field goal, giving the franchise its first Super Bowl win.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: The Bengals' defense holds Cooper Kupp to under 100 yards receiving.
Kurt Warner: Rams 28, Bengals 17
Why the Rams will win: The Rams have the more balanced team and, in turn, have more ways to beat the opponent. I think Cincinnati's O-line will have trouble vs. the Rams' front four, and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will stay hot!
Super Bowl LVI Co-MVPs: Matthew Stafford AND Cooper Kupp
Bold prediction: No TDs for Kupp, Odell Beckham or Ja'Marr Chase.
Judy Battista: Bengals 24, Rams 21
Why the Bengals will win: The Bengals beat the AFC's No. 1 seed and the "best" team in the league. They are battle-tested, well-balanced and have the feel of a team of destiny. And I'm spooked by the lulls the Rams have gone through in their playoff games.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson becomes a Super Bowl legend with a last-minute field goal.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Rams 38, Bengals 31
Why the Rams will win: Football games are won in the trenches, and the Rams take advantage of the mismatch between their defensive line and the Bengals' O-line. Stopping one pass rusher may be doable, but accounting for Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd is another story.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Cooper Kupp
Bold prediction: Rams sack Joe Burrow 12 times.
Dan Parr: Rams 27, Bengals 18
Why the Rams will win: My heart is leading me toward the Bengals, but the Rams have too much of an edge in the trenches for me to pick Cincinnati. Only some Matthew Stafford miscues can stop L.A.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Matthew Stafford
Bold prediction: The Rams build an early lead and don't look back, setting a Super Bowl record by sacking Joe Burrow eight times.
Marc Ross: Bengals 31, Rams 30
Why the Bengals will win: The young, talented Bengals have arrived sooner than anyone expected, and they have the attitude and magic working in their favor. Joe Burrow has been on a historic run since his final season at LSU, and it continues as he leads the Bengals to victory, becoming the first player to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and a Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Ja'Marr Chase will set a Super Bowl rookie receiving record with two TD receptions vs. Jalen Ramsey.
Ali Bhanpuri: Bengals 27, Rams 24
Why the Bengals will win: Burrow dissects the Rams' secondary with patience, pinpoint passes and efficient scrambles, mitigating L.A.'s relentless pass rushers and earning the Bengals their first Super Bowl title. Hollywood's upstaged old guard ushers in a new generation of unapologetically cool cats.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: The Bengals force more sacks than the Rams.
Steve Mariucci: Rams 30, Bengals 24
Why the Rams will win: The Rams' pass rush will be too overwhelming for the Bengals.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Cooper Kupp
Bold prediction: Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase each have over 150 receiving yards.
Gil Brandt: Rams 17, Bengals 13
Why the Rams will win: The Rams will win because they have the most complete team in terms of offense, defense and special teams, and they have experience -- which goes a long way in a game like this.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Matthew Stafford
Bold prediction: Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase are both held under 100 yards receiving.
Jeffri Chadiha: Bengals 31, Rams 27
Why the Bengals will win: The Bengals beat the top two seeds in the AFC on the road and overcame an 18-point deficit in the AFC title game against Kansas City. They will find a way to win this game despite being the underdog again.
Super Bowl LIV MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: The Bengals' defense has been opportunistic throughout the postseason. They will force three turnovers against the Rams.
Cynthia Frelund: Rams 26, Bengals 25
Why the Rams will win: Two words: defensive pressure.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Cooper Kupp
Bold prediction: The Bengals lead until the fourth quarter, but Matthew Stafford hits Cooper Kupp deep vs. single-high coverage for the win!
Jeremy Bergman: Rams 21, Bengals 16
Why the Rams will win: Despite his best efforts, Joe Cool will succumb to interior pressure brought by Aaron Donald and the Rams' veteran front, melting under the bright lights in sunny SoCal to the tune of a Super Bowl-record seven sacks. The team that went all in will end up taking it all the way.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Matthew Stafford
Bold prediction: Odell Beckham will become the first non-QB since Steve Sewell in Super Bowl XXII to complete a pass, have a rushing attempt and catch a pass in the Big Game.
Nick Shook: Bengals 28, Rams 24
Why the Rams will win: The Rams have the stars, but the Bengals have the feeling of a team of destiny. Joe Burrow officially puts himself in the elite class by leading Cincinnati to the franchise's first Super Bowl triumph.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Cincinnati forces two second-half turnovers and storms back from a two-score deficit to stun the Rams in their own building. Joe Burrow lights his most delicious victory cigar while basking in the glow of football glory.
Dan Hanzus: Bengals 28, Rams 24
Why the Bengals will win: The Rams have the edge in so many areas, right down to the comfort of home-field advantage. But they don't have Joey Franchise.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: The Bengals will erase a three-score deficit in the final act of their remarkable journey to their first Lombardi Trophy. Burrow exits the postseason as a golden god of the Midwest and beyond.
Adam Rank: Bengals 29, Rams 28
Why the Bengals will win: I know when you look at the metrics and other things, it says the Rams should win in a walk. But if there is anything this postseason has taught us, it's to not underestimate the Bengals.
Super Bowl LIV MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Trey Hendrickson has more sacks than Von Miller and Aaron Donald.
Chad Reuter: Rams 24, Bengals 17
Why the Rams will win: Aaron Donald feasts against the Bengals' offensive line, and the Rams' receiver duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp wins against an average secondary.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Cooper Kupp
Bold prediction: Quarterbacks have won 11 of the last 15 Super Bowl MVP awards, but Kupp could have a similar performance to former New England receiver Julian Edelman, who won the award in Super Bowl LIII with 10 catches for 141 yards.
DeAngelo Hall: Rams 31, Bengals 21
Why the Rams will win: The Bengals' offensive line has struggled to protect Joe Burrow all season. Aaron Donald and that Rams front will be too much, while the Rams' offensive trio of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. will torch Cincy's back end. The Bengals have a promising future, but they have arrived two years too early to the party.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Aaron Donald
Bold prediction: Donald has five sacks to break L.C. Greenwood's record for sacks (4.0) in a Super Bowl.
Brooke Cersosimo: Bengals 26, Rams 21
Why the Bengals will win: The Rams' Hollywood ending isn't what they dreamed it would be. Instead, the Bengals' passing attack steals the spotlight to give Cincinnati its own feel-good ending.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd each have a TD.
Marcas Grant: Bengals 23, Rams 20
Why the Bengals will win: At this point, it feels like destiny for the Bengals. They have the hottest quarterback in the league and a defense that has been lights-out.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: A non-quarterback will have a touchdown pass.
Gennaro Filice: Rams 29, Bengals 17
Why the Rams will win: Cincinnati somehow made it all the way to the Super Bowl despite Joe Burrow taking an NFL-high 51 sacks during the regular season and a dozen more in the playoffs, but the Bengals' O-line chickens will come home to roost on the game's biggest stage. Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd are about to EAT.
Super Bowl LIV MVP: Aaron Donald
Bold prediction: Nine of the first 55 Super Bowls featured a safety, including three in a row in the middle of the last decade. After a five-year drought, the other two-pointer makes its valiant return to Super Bowl Sunday, as the Rams toss a deuce on their SoFi Stadium scoreboard.
Steve Smith Sr.: Rams 50, Bengals 42
Why the Rams will win: The Rams win this shootout with more firepower on offense.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Matthew Stafford
Bold prediction: Is a 50-burger in the Super Bowl not bold enough?
Marc Sessler: Bengals 41, Rams 35 (OT)
Why the Bengals will win: Long giggled at as toothless kitties, the Bengals -- the future of the AFC -- arrive with sharpened teeth and a devil-may-care vibe. El problemo for the Ramily.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Burrow throws six touchdowns including four over 70 yards -- one of them serving as the electric walk-off bomb in overtime.
Tom Blair: Bengals 35, Rams 33
Why the Bengals will win: Joe Burrow cannot be stopped!
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Despite constant harassment from Aaron Donald and Co., Burrow breaks the single-game record for passing yards in a Super Bowl (505, set by Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII).
Lance Zierlein: Rams 27, Bengals 19
Why the Rams will win: This is simply a case of matchups here. The Rams' pass rush can come from a variety of players and places, while the Bengals simply don't do enough to protect the quarterback. In Jalen Ramsey, the Rams have a lockdown option to slow Ja'Marr Chase, and I don't see the Bengals' defense being able to slow Cooper Kupp.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Matthew Stafford
Bold prediction: While the buzz entering the game will surround guys like Stafford, Burrow, Kupp and Donald, it will be Cam Akers who emerges as one of the most talked-about players. Akers has steadily progressed since returning from an Achilles tear suffered in July, and this game will re-ignite conversation about his place among young running backs in the league.
Kevin Patra: Bengals 30, Rams 27
Why the Bengals will win: Joe Burrow.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Burrow unleashes fury, dropping four touchdown passes on the Rams despite getting sacked eight times.
Chase Goodbread: Rams 31, Bengals 23
Why the Rams will win: There's almost no doubt that the Rams will protect Matt Stafford better than the Bengals will protect Joe Burrow. Expect a big game from Aaron Donald and Von Miller, resulting in a Rams edge in QB play.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Cam Akers
Bold prediction: Cam Akers has 150-plus total yards and two touchdowns, with a lot of damage receiving out of the backfield. He'll be the Rams' answer, with the Bengals scheming to limit Cooper Kupp.
David Carr: Rams 31, Bengals 17
Why the Rams will win: The Rams' D-line is a force to be reckoned with, and Aaron Donald makes a game-altering play to secure his first ring.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Aaron Donald
Bold prediction: OBJ has 200 receiving yards but is overshadowed by Donald's four-sack performance.
Matt Smith: Bengals 31, Rams 27
Why the Bengals will win: Joe Burrow. That's all. He'll figure it out.
Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow
Bold prediction: Aaron Donald will break the record for most sacks in a Super Bowl with 4.5.