Super Bowl LVI picks: Will Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals win Lombardi Trophy?

Joe Thomas: Bengals 24, Rams 21

Why the Bengals will win: Joe Cool Burrow is the difference in a close game. He leads his team down the field to set up the winning field goal, giving the franchise its first Super Bowl win.

Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow

Bold prediction: The Bengals' defense holds Cooper Kupp to under 100 yards receiving.

Kurt Warner: Rams 28, Bengals 17

Why the Rams will win: The Rams have the more balanced team and, in turn, have more ways to beat the opponent. I think Cincinnati's O-line will have trouble vs. the Rams' front four, and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will stay hot!

Super Bowl LVI Co-MVPs: Matthew Stafford AND Cooper Kupp

Bold prediction: No TDs for Kupp, Odell Beckham or Ja'Marr Chase.

Judy Battista: Bengals 24, Rams 21

Why the Bengals will win: The Bengals beat the AFC's No. 1 seed and the "best" team in the league. They are battle-tested, well-balanced and have the feel of a team of destiny. And I'm spooked by the lulls the Rams have gone through in their playoff games.

Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow

Bold prediction: Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson becomes a Super Bowl legend with a last-minute field goal.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Rams 38, Bengals 31

Why the Rams will win: Football games are won in the trenches, and the Rams take advantage of the mismatch between their defensive line and the Bengals' O-line. Stopping one pass rusher may be doable, but accounting for Aaron Donald﻿, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd is another story.

Super Bowl LVI MVP: Cooper Kupp

Bold prediction: Rams sack Joe Burrow 12 times.

Dan Parr: Rams 27, Bengals 18

Why the Rams will win: My heart is leading me toward the Bengals, but the Rams have too much of an edge in the trenches for me to pick Cincinnati. Only some Matthew Stafford miscues can stop L.A.

Super Bowl LVI MVP: Matthew Stafford

Bold prediction: The Rams build an early lead and don't look back, setting a Super Bowl record by sacking Joe Burrow eight times.

Marc Ross: Bengals 31, Rams 30

Why the Bengals will win: The young, talented Bengals have arrived sooner than anyone expected, and they have the attitude and magic working in their favor. Joe Burrow has been on a historic run since his final season at LSU, and it continues as he leads the Bengals to victory, becoming the first player to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow

Bold prediction: Ja'Marr Chase will set a Super Bowl rookie receiving record with two TD receptions vs. Jalen Ramsey﻿.

Ali Bhanpuri: Bengals 27, Rams 24

Why the Bengals will win: Burrow dissects the Rams' secondary with patience, pinpoint passes and efficient scrambles, mitigating L.A.'s relentless pass rushers and earning the Bengals their first Super Bowl title. Hollywood's upstaged old guard ushers in a new generation of unapologetically cool cats.

Super Bowl LVI MVP: Joe Burrow

Bold prediction: The Bengals force more sacks than the Rams.

Steve Mariucci: Rams 30, Bengals 24

Why the Rams will win: The Rams' pass rush will be too overwhelming for the Bengals.

Super Bowl LVI MVP: Cooper Kupp