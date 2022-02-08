NFL Honors predictions: Seven awards, 29 voters, only one unanimous selection

(28 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Goodbread, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Mariucci, McGinest, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Smith, Thomas, Warner, Zierlein)





2. Jaylen Waddle | 1 vote: Brandt





Why Adam Rank chose Ja'Marr Chase: Chase is the no-brainer pick here. Pretty amazing, considering ...





A) A whole bunch of people thought the Bengals were stupid for drafting a wide receiver -- as opposed to an offensive tackle -- in the first place.

B) Everybody thought the guy forgot how to play football after a few drops in August.





Then, when the season actually kicked off, he proceeded to have one of the most astounding rookie seasons -- at any position -- EVER.