Super Bowl LVI's Rams-Bengals matchup a love story of Andrew Whitworth's acclaimed career

There is no shortage of people eager to praise Whitworth for what he's meant to the NFL. His devotion to community service made him the Rams' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. His desire to connect with other parts of the Rams organization -- he talked openly about venturing into other departments at team headquarters to chat with employees about their jobs -- is rare for any player, let alone one so established. It's as if Whitworth is on a mission to touch as many lives as he can before his playing days end. It's that approach that makes being on the field mean even more to him as the seasons pass.

Whitworth still loves competing against younger players: "It's neat for me to go on the football field and know that, for most weeks, I'll be facing some 22-, 26- or 28-year-old defensive end who feels like nothing can faze him. When they get hit, they feel fine, and I'm just trying to put my body together enough to make it through a game and still getting my job done."

It's equally gratifying for Whitworth to meet those same players after a game and hear them praise the career he's had.

One such moment happened in Week 7 of this season, following the Rams' 28-19 win over Detroit. Whitworth ambled around the field afterward, shaking hands and bro-hugging opponents when Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes strolled by and embraced him fondly. Barnes was just a kid living in Covington, Kentucky, when Whitworth would come over and mentor him at the local Boys and Girls Club. All those years later, the two men were standing on the same NFL field, with both well aware of how much Whitworth helped Barnes get there.

"For him to have made it to the NFL and come and find me after a game and thank me for all those years I mentored him there meant a lot," Whitworth said. "(I've had) some surreal, unbelievable moments. It's why I have so much gratitude to have existed this long in the NFL."

The Rams have a similar appreciation for Whitworth. Both he and wide receiver Robert Woods were the first two free-agent acquisitions the team made after the franchise hired Sean McVay as its head coach in 2017. Whitworth was 35 at the time and entering the twilight of his career, but he was still struck by the passion in McVay's voice when the coach called to congratulate him on the signing. Whitworth still keeps the voicemail McVay left that day, just to tweak McVay about how cheesy he sounded when promoting all the great things they'd accomplish with the Rams.

McVay -- who is four years younger than Whitworth -- is quite candid about how much he's leaned on Whitworth for support and perspective. Whitworth also fondly remembers how he, McVay and Woods sat together and took questions during their first introductory press conference. Whitworth had no idea about how quickly the Rams would ascend. He only believed McVay could lead him to some heights he unfortunately never reached in Cincinnati.

Whitworth enjoyed great success with the Bengals during one of the best stretches in the franchise's history. He went to three Pro Bowls, earned first-team All-Pro honors once and played on three AFC North championship teams under head coach Marvin Lewis. Whitworth also never made it past Wild Card Weekend in any of his six postseason appearances with the team. When he left for the Rams, the hope was that he'd get at least one more shot at reaching the Super Bowl.

That opportunity came during the 2018 season and ended with that 13-3 loss to New England in Super Bowl LIII. Whitworth was clearly disappointed by that defeat, but he tried to stay positive even in the toughest moment of his career. Wearing a billowing blue sweatshirt and trying to keep the sweat from beading on his bald scalp in the postgame press conference, he implored reporters to not feel sorry for him.

"You're not going to get me to pout," Whitworth said that night. "Who you are, how you carry yourself, whether you pout is all that people are going to remember about you. For me, what means the most is that guys see my head held high, loving them and being there for them any way I can moving forward."

The Rams returned to the playoffs in 2020 -- losing to Green Bay in the Divisional Round -- but that year is now more noteworthy for Whitworth because of what happened off the field. He missed the last seven games of the regular season with a torn medial collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament (though he did return in time to play in the postseason). That injury and Whitworth's subsequent rehabilitation also coincided with a knee injury sustained by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow﻿, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament and MCL in his left knee a week after Whitworth's own knee injury. Burrow underwent surgery in Los Angeles and stayed there as he started his own rehab.

It turned out that the Rams chief physician, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, performed the operation on Burrow. ElAttrache was so impressed with the first-year quarterback -- who, like Whitworth won a national championship at LSU -- that he suggested the two men meet.

"I had him over on a Sunday," Whitworth said. "You had the old man on crutches and the young man on crutches. We just sat around and had a good meal and spent the whole day together watching football games. It was really fun."