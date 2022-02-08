Lincoln legacy: How one L.A. community amplifies the story of NFL trailblazer Kenny Washington

When the street sign finally went up in 2014, I was elated. I got goosebumps when they actually raised it. I couldn't believe that we actually got it done. I thought of Kenny and the kind of man that he was. From the research I did, I got the impression that he was humble; he probably would have been more than humbled to have something like that in his name. I think he probably would have suggested something else, or nothing at all. To see it go up was inspiring to me. This was someone who played a physical sport where racism and hatred could be forced on him each time he got the ball. He rose above it. He transcended it. He made a good life for himself. That story resonates in our community because we're marginalized. I would give this speech to the kids every year that the percentages are not in your favor, just like they were not in Kenny's favor. But if he could go through it and rise above it, you can too. We can excel ourselves.