Super Bowl LVI odds: Five favorite picks, five that are murky in Rams-Bengals

1) Odell Beckham Jr. to score a TD (+112)

OBJ only has six receiving touchdowns as a Ram, with the most recent coming against Arizona during Wild Card Weekend. Beckham has only even had one game with more than 100 receiving yards since he joined the team in November, and that was his 113-yard outing in the NFC Championship Game. Yet, my models have him reaching paydirt in 52.2 percent of simulations, which delivers nice value over the sub-50 percent implied odds. Why do my models like this? Because in my eight-season sample, high QB-to-WR connections (those with a +120 passer rating) are indicators for TDs; they are more related to big plays, and big plays are more likely to turn into TDs. When targeting OBJ this postseason, Matthew Stafford has a 123.9 rating -- the seventh-highest mark in any of the previous five playoffs (min. 20 targets, per Next Gen Stats). Oh, and Beckham is catching 72.7 percent of targets of 10-plus air yards in this year's tournament.

2) Joe Burrow to attempt more than 36.5 passes (-110)

Burrow has attempted more than 36.5 passes in just eight contests this season; however, he's done it four times in his past five games. My models have Burrow with at least 37 attempts in 54.5 percent of simulations. Why? In large part due to a high probability of short passes. Burrow throws short on 51.7 percent of his attempts (fourth-highest rate in the NFL), averaging a whopping 7.4 yards per attempt (most in the NFL), per NGS. And we know the Rams prefer to play their corners off the line, as evidenced by them being the only team to have played more than 450 snaps without a defender in press coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. The Rams' ability to generate a ton of pressure up front also suggests a high number of throws, with Zac Taylor likely to mitigate the heat on his QB -- and aid the O-line -- by scheming up quick passes that imitate runs. Important to note: Although the Bengals may be able to churn up yards via the quick-passing game, TDs will be harder to come by, as L.A. owned the best TD-to-INT ratio in the NFL on short throws (3:6).

3) Joe Burrow to have more than 2.5 rushing attempts (+100)

Here's another line that Burrow has only crossed eight times this season -- and just twice in his previous five games. It's easy to say that pressure leads to scrambling, which is true, but there's more to the story here. I have Burrow rushing on at least three plays in 54.5 percent of simulations, compared with the implied 50 percent; my models are pretty conservative, so 4.5 percent is fairly dramatic. Why? Quarters coverage (cover four, cover six). The math says not to play single-safety shells against Burrow, who is the best in 2021 in every metric we track. But against certain two-safety shells -- quarters -- his passer rating drops by 20 (113.6 to 89.6). The Rams' 287 snaps in quarters coverage is the most in the NFL, and they rate in the top 10 when they use it. Burrow forecasts to run to avert pressure and to beat blanket coverage downfield.

4) Cam Akers has more than 59 rushing yards AND Cooper Kupp is over 102 receiving yards (+240)

It's the "and" that is key here, as this special implies that both marks are only reached in 29.41 percent of game outcomes. My models have both thresholds being passed in 40.5 percent of outcomes. Akers has yet to surpass 55 yards in a game in his four appearances since returning from an Achilles injury, but his yards after contact last week went up to 3.08, and he's had two 10-plus-yard rushes so far, which flags for explosive-play potential. Kupp has had more than 102 receiving yards in four of his last six games.

5) Cooper Kupp's longest reception will be over 28.5 yards AND Ja'Marr Chase has over 5.5 receptions (+215)