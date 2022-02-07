NFL overreactions, Super Bowl LVI edition: Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase the new Montana & Rice?

2) Joe Burrow is the next Joe Montana … and Ja'Marr Chase the next Jerry Rice

Sorry, Mr. Montana: There's a new Joe Cool in town.

Montana has long been revered not only for his 4-0 Super Bowl record, but for helping the 49ers' transformation from also-ran into NFL juggernaut. In 1981 -- Montana's third NFL campaign, but first season as a full-time starter -- he led San Francisco to a 13-win campaign (five more than the Niners had in the previous two seasons combined) and a Super Bowl title. The Hall of Famer ranked first in the NFL in completion percentage (63.7) and was top-five in passer rating.

Fast forward 40 years, and Burrow is having a similarly astounding impact on the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first season starting more than 10 games (his second season as a pro), Burrow has led Cincinnati to a 10-win campaign (four more than the Bengals had in the previous two seasons combined) and a Super Bowl appearance. Oh, and he did so while leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4), as well as finishing top-five in passer rating (108.3).

This year, Burrow became the first quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to reach the Super Bowl within his first two seasons. The 25-year-old also became just the second quarterback (﻿Terry Bradshaw is the other) to end a playoff win drought that spanned his entire lifetime (30 seasons) and take his team to the Super Bowl.

But Burrow has not been a one-man show this season. Like Montana, the Bengals passer has himself a superstar on the perimeter in rookie phenom Ja'Marr Chase. The 21-year-old receiver stepped into the spotlight and proclaimed he would break every record the Bengals have, and we know how that's unfolded. Whether measuring by single game, rookie season or rookie playoff performance, Chase's name is at the top of all modern-day records for a first-year player.

Just look at how Chase's rookie production compares to Rice's first season as a full-time starter (his second in the NFL):