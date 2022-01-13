Ranking the 14 playoff quarterbacks based on NGS' new Passing Score metric

Passing Score: 92

Rank among 31 qualified QBs: 1st

1st Last 3 seasons: 2020: 99 (1st) | 2019: 88 (13th) | 2018: 85 (19th)

2020: (1st) | 2019: (13th) | 2018: (19th) Total pass EPA on attempts: +171.5 (3rd)

+171.5 (3rd) EPA/attempt: +0.34 (1st)

+0.34 (1st) Best game: Week 2 vs. Lions (91)





It is no coincidence that Rodgers led the NFL in our new Next Gen Stats Passing Score for the second consecutive season and the Packers are the first team to repeat as the No. 1 seed in the NFC since the 2013-14 Seahawks. The reigning MVP is likely to become the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons in more than a decade. While Rodgers did not quite reach the heights of his 2020 campaign (his 99 score in 2020 ranks as the highest single-season score over the last four seasons), his elite passing efficiency positions him well for his second MVP trophy in as many seasons.





The key to Rodgers’ success? Avoiding negative plays. By embracing Matt LaFleur’s quick-passing game (2.63-second average time to throw, 4th-fastest among QB), Rodgers has been able to avoid pressure (20.1% pressure rate, 3rd-lowest), and make smart, low-risk decisions (2.7% average interception probability, 3rd-lowest). His 95 passing score on quick passes this season (i.e., when time to throw is less than 2.5 seconds) is the second-highest quick-passing score of any qualified quarterback over the last four seasons.





Key scores by situation:

Quick passes: 95 (1st)

95 (1st) Inside the tackle box: 93 (1st)

93 (1st) Vs. no blitz: 93 (1st)



