NFL playoffs first look: What to like, dislike about 12 teams playing on Super Wild Card Weekend





What's to like: The Chiefs have the most balance of any team in the AFC heading into the playoffs. The offense has come back to life, with Patrick Mahomes playing more patiently in the pocket and being willing to drive the football down the field instead of relying too much on deep shots. The defense was a key factor in an eight-game win streak, with the pass rush dominating behind Pro Bowl tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs also know how to win at this time of year. Aside from last year's Super Bowl, they've only lost one postseason game since Mahomes became the starter.





What's not to like: The Chiefs' defense has been declining. The Bengals exposed some flaws in that unit in Week 17 -- with Joe Burrow throwing for 446 yards and Ja'Marr Chase amassing 266 receiving yards -- and Drew Lock nearly led the Broncos to an upset in the season finale. The Chiefs also played that Denver game with a hobbled Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce limping off with what was reported as a minor injury in the last minutes.





Bottom line: The Chiefs have never played in the wild card weekend since Mahomes became the full-time starter but it shouldn't matter. They throttled Pittsburgh a few weeks ago. They'll do it again.