Injury roundup: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) expected to start vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will have their starting quarterback in Sunday's crucial regular-season finale.
Jimmy Garoppolo, dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, is expected to start versus the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Garoppolo was inactive for last week's game due to the injury. The 49ers QB injured the thumb on his throwing hand in a Week 16 road loss to the Tennessee Titans and is likely to undergo offseason surgery to repair the injury, according to Rapoport.
Rapoport adds that San Francisco did not activate another QB ahead of Sunday's game, and players in practice said he looked normal when throwing the ball. Rookie Trey Lance, who led the Niners to a win over the Texans in Week 17, took a majority of the practice reps and will be ready if needed.
The 49ers can clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie versus the Rams, or a New Orleans Saints loss or tie.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 18 games:
- Green Bay Packers All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari is set to make his debut in the final week of the regular season against the Lions. Bakhtiari, who's return this season was delayed after a long recovery from a torn ACL, tweeted out Sunday morning to confirm his return.