Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2021 NFL season

Published: Jan 04, 2022 at 11:09 AM
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season

AFC

CLINCHED:

Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Tennessee Titans – AFC South division title

Buffalo Bills – playoff berth

New England Patriots – playoff berth

Baltimore Ravens (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie

Buffalo Bills (10-6) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. BUF win OR
  2. NE loss OR
  3. BUF tie + NE tie

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cincinnati clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR
  2. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win

Indianapolis Colts (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

  1. IND win or tie OR
  2. LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR
  3. LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + TEN loss

Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. LV win OR
  2. LV tie + IND loss OR
  3. IND loss + PIT loss or tie

New England Patriots (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie OR
  2. NE tie + BUF loss

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie

Tennessee Titans (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. TEN win OR
  2. TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR
  3. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  4. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers -- NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage

Dallas Cowboys -- NFC East division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- NFC South division title

Arizona Cardinals -- playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams -- playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth

Arizona Cardinals (11-5) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Arizona clinches NFC West division title with:

  1. ARI win + LAR loss

Los Angeles Rams (12-4) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. ARI loss or tie

New Orleans Saints (8-8) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO win + SF loss

San Francisco 49ers (9-7) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SF win or tie OR
  2. NO loss or tie

