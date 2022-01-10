49ers rally to beat Rams, clinch playoff spot; L.A. wins NFC West with Cardinals loss

For the second time over the last eight seasons, the San Francisco 49ers are headed to the playoffs.

San Francisco is returning to the postseason by virtue of the Niners' thrilling 27-24 overtime win Sunday against the rival Los Angeles Rams.

It was the 49ers' sixth straight win over the rival Rams.

San Francisco (10-7) is the third NFC West team to qualify for the playoffs following the Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Sunday was not all bad for L.A., however, as the Rams clinched the NFC West after the Cardinals' loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams (12-5) drop to the No. 4 seed with the loss and will host the Cardinals next week during Super Wild Card Weekend. The 49ers will face the No. 3 seeded Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Shanahan's squad finished 6-10 in 2020 after advancing to the Super Bowl the season prior. With a talent-laden 2021 roster, hopes were high for the Niners again, but a 3-5 start tempered those hopes. However, now the 49ers have won seven of their last nine to stride into the postseason.

Under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams have advanced to the playoffs in four of five seasons.