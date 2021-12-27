Undermanned Buffalo Bills return to top of AFC East with dominant win over Patriots

Quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards, did not want to talk about how much this performance meant under these conditions, although he joked that the protection he got from the makeshift offensive line was probably the result of the nice watches he gave them for Christmas. But he did note what it meant to the team to take an early lead and to have the confidence of McDermott, who uncharacteristically went for it four times on fourth down, with the offense converting three of them.

"Having that trust to go for it on fourth down, it gives us some groove," Allen said. "It gives us some confidence going forward."

If this is what the Bills' groove looks like, it should shake up the rest of the AFC, because the Bills were nearly unstoppable by one of the league's best defenses. They were able to move the ball with the run and pass, with rollouts and deep shots. They piled up 428 yards. They opened with a 13-play drive. They scored on six of their nine drives and never punted. They held the ball for 10 minutes more than the Patriots did. They ran 75 plays compared with 60 for the Patriots. Isaiah McKenzie﻿, who had been benched earlier in the season and had just seven receptions entering the game, filled in for Cole Beasley﻿, who missed the game with COVID-19, and recorded 11 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown. And the Bills, with the Patriots back in striking distance, finished with a 13-play drive, taking five minutes off the clock and making it a two-score game. It was exactly what the game three weeks ago was not -- a disciplined situational football showcase.

What future Patriots opponents are likely to look at was the Bills' ability to score early and often to put more of the game on Mac Jones' shoulders. While the Bills still could not stop the run -- the Patriots ran for 149 yards -- the Patriots had to lean on the pass because they were playing from behind. Jones completed just 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions. The Patriots converted just one of 10 third-down attempts.

The lingering question about Jones is whether he can do more for the offense than manage it, whether he can elevate the team to overcome deficiencies elsewhere and whether he can bring the Patriots from behind in a crucial game. He may be able to eventually do that, and he could certainly get more help from receivers who repeatedly dropped passes, although Jones blamed his own accuracy. Comparing Jones to Allen is unfair at this point in their careers, but it is also inevitable. The Patriots need more from Jones, particularly to avoid the slow starts that are suddenly plaguing them.

On Sunday, they needed what Allen provided the Bills.

"We're where we want to be right now," Allen said. "We have to finish. We can't look too far into the future."