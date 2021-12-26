2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game: Giants quarterback Jake Fromm went 0 for 4 on passes of 10-plus air yards, and completed just 1 of 5 attempts for negative-2 yards against the blitz.

NFL Research: The Eagles have rushed for 130-plus yards in nine straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Sunday's game pushed their team rushing total to 2,448 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021, the first Eagles team to do so since the 1949 Eagles, who were led by Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Steve Van Buren.