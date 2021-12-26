2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
- Los Angeles Rams 30, Minnesota Vikings 23
- Atlanta Falcons 20, Detroit Lions 16
- Cincinnati Bengals 41, Baltimore Ravens 21
- Philadelphia Eagles 34, New York Giants 10
- Houston Texans 41, Los Angeles Chargers 29
- Buffalo Bills 33, New England Patriots 21
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32, Carolina Panthers 6
- New York Jets 26, Jacksonville Jaguars 21
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Rams pick up Stafford on QB's ugly day, prove they're a well-rounded squad. Matthew Stafford authored his most hideous day in a Rams jersey, tossing three interceptions and a host of poor throws into the turf. Stafford couldn't find the range deep at all, completing just two passes of 15-plus air yards and zero of 20 yards. The veteran was rattled behind a backup offensive line and rushed several throws. But the rest of the Rams picked up their QB. Sony Michel galloped for 131 yards on 27 carries with a TD, plowing for first downs. Michel is the Rams' clear top back at this stage, shining in Sean McVay's scheme. When Stafford did need a play, Cooper Kupp (10/109) continued to be the go-to target, torturing Vikings defensive backs. The Rams special teams also helped out the struggling QB, with Brandon Powell returning a punt for a TD when Minnesota pulled close. L.A. showed it could win on the road even when the quarterback isn't at his best. Sunday marked the first time since 2005 the Rams won with their quarterback throwing three or more INTs.
- Hopefully voters didn't send in their Defensive Player of the Year ballots yet. Aaron Donald showed once again that he's the most dominant player in the NFL. The defensive tackle continuously discombobulated everything the Vikings offense tried to accomplish. Donald ripped through block attempts like they were wrapping on a Christmas present. The beast compiled three tackles for loss, three run stuffs, a whopping seven QB pressures, two QB hits and a big sack late. When Donald is hot like he was Sunday, offensive game plans go out the window. As for the Justin Jefferson-Jalen Ramsey matchup, the Rams CB got the better of the battle when the two were matched up. Ramsey allowed just four catches for 40 yards against Jefferson. The star receiver did most of his damage -- eight catches for 116 yards --against other defenders.
- Rams clinch playoff berth; Vikings playoff hopes on life support. The win pushed the Rams to 11-4 on the season, clinching yet another playoff appearance under McVay. L.A. moved to the No. 2 seed with two games to play. The win also puts L.A. in the catbird seat for the NFC West title as the Arizona Cardinals divebomb. Meanwhile, the Vikings fall out of playoff position with the loss. At 7-8, Mike Zimmer's squad needs to win out (at Green Bay, vs. Chicago) and get help if it hopes to make the postseason.
Next Gen stat of the game: Matthew Stafford was 0 for 2 with an interception on deep passes (NFL-high 1,040 yards on deep passes in Weeks 1-15).
NFL Research: With his 9-yard reception in the third quarter, Justin Jefferson passed Odell Beckham Jr. (2,755 yards) for most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons in NFL history.
Chase Goodbread's takeaways:
- Detroit's fourth-down nerve didn't show up when it was needed most. At 2-11-1 coming in, there was no reason for Lions coach Dan Campbell not to pull out every stop. It seemed like he recognized that with a fake punt in the first half that burned the Falcons for a 21-yard completion from punter Jack Fox to KhaDarel Hodge, resulting in a first down and ultimately keying Detroit's only touchdown drive of the first half. It was all the more curious, then, that a Lions staff that has been aggressive on fourth down all season chose to kick a 26-yard field goal with 2:38 remaining. The Lions were behind 20-13 and had driven to the Atlanta 8-yard line for a fourth-and-5 situation. Detroit's defense forced a turnover on the ensuing possession to give the Lions' offense another chance, but an interception by Tim Boyle sealed the win for the Falcons. Regardless of what analytics might or might not have suggested, the Lions had to have a touchdown at some point in the final minutes, and they passed on their best shot at it for three points that eventually meant nothing.
- Games like these demonstrate, in a subtle way, that Matt Ryan remains a quality NFL quarterback. Albeit against a bad defense, the long-toothed veteran operated with very little help and navigated a win with an 18-for-24 day (75%) for 215 yards with no turnovers. Atlanta couldn't run the ball at all, making Atlanta's offense one-dimensional and putting the game on Ryan's shoulders. Detroit absolutely shut down Cordarrelle Patterson as both a rusher and receiver (seven carries, 14 yards; one catch, minus-1 yard), which left Ryan with little more than rookie TE Kyle Pitts in terms of dangerous weapons. Pitts came through by catching six of six targets for 102 yards, including a 35-yard deep ball down the right sideline. It wasn't always pretty, but Ryan made the most of the circumstances and pulled Atlanta through for a win that keeps them alive for an outside shot at a playoff berth.
- There was no way around it for Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions rookie receiver had to carry more than his own load in his team's offense Sunday, with three key players -- quarterback Jared Goff, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift -- all unavailable. He did just that, getting open for a 20-yard TD pass from Boyle that required some power at the end of the run to cross the plane of the goal line. St. Brown finished with nine catches on 11 targets for 91 yards -- all team-highs by far -- and two rushes for 19 yards. For a miserably bad team that's short on bright spots for the future, we offer St. Brown, whose productivity really spiked in December. In fact, the four best games of his rookie season have all come this month.
Next Gen stat of the game: Ryan was pressured on 23.1% of his dropbacks.
NFL Research: Pitts' 949 receiving yards are the second-most all-time by a rookie tight end. He needs 128 to pass Hall of Famer Mike Ditka for the record.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- You can keep your interception total criticism -- Joe Burrow is a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback. The second-year passer missed out on making it to the league's Las Vegas showcase this week, but responded emphatically with a 525-yard, four-touchdown performance. Cincinnati wasn't able to find success on the ground as it has in recent weeks, shifting the onus to Burrow, who accepted responsibility and shredded a banged-up Ravens secondary. Burrow teamed up with Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase for a combined 19 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and a 68-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd helped the Bengals build a double-digit lead in the first half. Baltimore had no answer for Burrow, who continues to trend toward an elite future. In just his second season, he's taken significant steps and is a primary reason the Bengals are sitting atop the AFC North.
- We may have fallen below the point of critical mass for Baltimore. First off, we have to credit the Ravens for their fight, even when the odds are stacked significantly against them. Baltimore battled to make it a 10-point game inside two minutes in the first half, but just didn't have the personnel to keep up with the Bengals. The Ravens' secondary is nothing more than a sieve at this point, and losing Anthony Averett to injury only worsened the situation for Baltimore. Burrow had no problem with picking on Daryl Worley in the second half, and the Ravens just didn't have an answer, giving up first downs even in third-and-long situations. With all of the injuries and COVID-19 issues, the Ravens are just a shorthanded squad fighting above its weight class. The latest losses -- in personnel and record -- might be the ones that finally break them.
- The Bengals are the strongest candidate to win the AFC North. Cincinnati is playing the most complete football of any team in the division at this point and put together a total team victory Sunday, gaining 575 yards, converting 50% of third-down attempts and dominating time of possession 37:03 to 22:57. The Bengals have won four of their last six in almost every fashion possible and dominated their greatest threat in the division race Sunday. Burrow is playing with confidence, Higgins and Chase are flourishing, and Cincinnati's defense is doing enough to win games. A sprint from last to first is very possible.
Next Gen stat of the game: Joe Burrow racked up 314 passing yards targeting receivers aligned wide, the most by any quarterback in a game since the 2018 season.
NFL Research: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have each broken 1,000 receiving yards in 2021, making the Bengals the first team in NFL history to have multiple players with 1,000 receiving yards before turning 23 years old.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- The Eagles are a little wacky, but they sure can be fun. Philadelphia lost Miles Sanders to an injury in the second half, but not before he gained 45 rushing yards on just seven attempts. Alex Boston was able to replace him in the second half with a rushing touchdown, and Jordan Howard pitched in 37 yards on nine carries, while Jalen Hurts tossed the ball around the yard for 199 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target, DeVonta Smith, caught five of Hurts' 17 completions for 80 yards and a nice toe-tapping touchdown, and the combination of the run and pass made for an enjoyable second half when the Eagles possessed the ball. Opportunistic defense turned the game into a blowout via an Alex Singleton pick-six, and the touchdown pass to Lane Johnson moved the runaway win into fun territory. If the Eagles can continue to move the ball as they did Sunday -- and avoid the mistakes that took points off the board in the first half -- they'll be an entertaining watch in the final weeks of the season. They just might end up being good enough to make the playoffs, too.
- It's a good thing Giants ownership has patience, because this is getting ugly. New York managed to keep things close through two quarters Sunday, then had its doors blown all the way back to the Meadowlands. The Giants got essentially nothing out of Jake Fromm in the first half, then replaced him with Mike Glennon following an interception early in the third quarter. Glennon wasn't much better until the game reached garbage time. As a whole, New York lacked any semblance of a punch Sunday, getting boat-raced in the second half. Joe Judge can spend his media sessions talking about how the culture has already changed internally, but it isn't close to showing up on Sundays. He'll have to hope his team brings more of a fight to the field in the final two weeks to conjure any belief in the future heading into the offseason.
- Philly can't bring the penalties to the playoffs. The Eagles created opportunities to gain an advantage in the first half, but repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with penalties to wipe out any chance of building a significant lead before the intermission. Philadelphia turned things around in a lucrative second half that included Johnson's first career reception and touchdown, but the 11 penalties the Eagles racked up Sunday are simply too many. In a game against a legitimate team -- perhaps in the playoffs, if the Eagles can make it there -- these kinds of mistakes will sink them.
Next Gen stat of the game: Giants quarterback Jake Fromm went 0 for 4 on passes of 10-plus air yards, and completed just 1 of 5 attempts for negative-2 yards against the blitz.
NFL Research: The Eagles have rushed for 130-plus yards in nine straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Sunday's game pushed their team rushing total to 2,448 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2021, the first Eagles team to do so since the 1949 Eagles, who were led by Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Steve Van Buren.
Jelani Scott's takeaways:
- Texans wreck shop thanks to unlikely duo. Outside of their starter designations, Davis Mills and Rex Burkhead don't exactly strike fear into the hearts of opposing defensive coordinators. But, for the better part of Sunday's contest, the Texans' QB-RB tandem terrorized L.A with a performance that belonged in a Ripley's Believe or Not exhibit. Behind Burkhead's power running and Mills' precision, Houston scored a season-high 41 points; the club has eclipsed 24 points only two other times this season (both versus JAX). Burkhead, the last man standing in a decimated backfield, ran roughshod over a Joey Bosa-less defense, finishing with two touchdowns and a career-best 149 yards on 22 carries. Mills once again continued his solid play over the last couple weeks with a 254-yard, two-TD effort. The oft-criticized rookie displayed improved patience and mechanics despite playing without top option Brandin Cooks (COVID-19). Mills contributed two signature plays in the signature win on a pair of 35-plus yard completions -- including a 41-yard TD to Chris Conley -- on a game-best 94-yard drive in the 2Q. Hats off to the Texans, coach David Culley and his staff for pulling off Week 16's most shocking upset.
- Chargers' skeleton crew falls short. For all the praise Houston will receive for showing heart, the story of this game will be about the Chargers' depleted lineup. Playing without Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton and Corey Linsley (reserve/COVID-19), the Chargers turned in a promising start with three straight scoring drives. Two of those ended in field goals, which makes you wonder if the absences played a role. From there, the Bolts' zippy attack went from vibrant to vapid in short order as a Justin Herbert pick just before the half set up a Houston TD that spelled the beginning of the end. Save for a garbage time TD, L.A. mustered just 11 second-half points to Houston's 24. Justin Jackson shined bright as Ekeler's stand-in -- game-high 94 receiving yards, 64 rushing yards, two TDs – but his fourth-quarter lost fumble (recovered by Jonathan Owens) helped Houston score a FG and increase a nine-point lead to 12. A struggling Herbert completed 27 of 35 passes for 336 yards, a TD and two INTs; a quiet Keenan Allen hauled in four passes for 35 yards.
- Missing pieces help Texans puzzle Bolts. Let's be real, the Chargers who took the field Sunday were not the same risk-taking crew we've gotten used to seeing. Their zero fourth-down conversion attempts are proof of that. But that's no excuse for a team with playoff aspirations. Truth be told, the writing may have been on the wall coming into Week 16 as the Chargers were 2-5 when allowing 24-plus points. They are also 3-6 in games where Herbert has one or more giveaways; he had two Sunday, the first of which gave Owens a spot in the headlines next to a special gold medal-winning supporter in attendance. Blame the roster losses, blame the reported helmet issues that plagued Herbert in the first half; regardless of how you slice it, Herbert and the Chargers did not play well. And it could come back to haunt them.
Next Gen stat of the game: Rex Burkhead logged a +62 rushing yards over expected, the most by a Texans player in a game this season.
NFL Research: Rookie QBs are now 3-0 vs Brandon Staley as a head coach or defensive coordinator (As DC: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Rams, WK 8, 2020; As HC: Mac Jones, WK 8, 2021).
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- In the biggest game of the year, Josh Allen shines. Playing without two of his top targets and a reshuffled offensive line didn't matter to Allen. The star quarterback put the team on his back, making play after play to pick up a massive road win in Foxborough. Allen tossed lasers, made a few touch throws, and picked up big first downs with his legs. Allen threw the ball 47 times, completing 30 for 314 yards, three touchdowns and, importantly, didn't turn the ball over. Allen added 12 rushes for 64 yards, including a massive fourth-down run late in the contest when the Patriots closed it to five points. Playing without Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis didn't matter to Allen. Instead, it was an Isaiah McKenzie sort of day for Buffalo. Patriots defensive backs had zero answers for McKenzie's speed, as he got open on crossers all day, earning a career-high 11 receptions for 125 yards and a TD. Outside of continued red-zone struggles, it was a sterling day for Buffalo. On a day the Bills absolutely needed a W, Allen played his best despite difficult surroundings. It was an MVP sort of game from Allen that should give Buffalo confidence they can hang with anyone come January.
- Bills D dares Mac Jones to beat them, and rookie struggles. Following its embarrassment against New England three weeks ago, Buffalo wanted to force Jones into obvious throwing situations. While the Pats still generated 149 rushing yards, including 103 yards from Damien Harris (5.7 yards per carry), it wasn't as dominant or consistent as the previous meeting. The Bills offense churning out points put New England into a position to try to keep up. Jones struggled for most of the game, missing passes high and wide against the Bills' stingy D. The rookie completed just 43.8% of 32 attempts for 145 yards and two INTs. Jones looked rattled at times, and the Pats were particularly woeful on third downs, converting just 1 of 10 attempts. Jones made a few plays in the second half to keep New England in the game, and the Pats converted five fourth downs. But with the defense giving up 428 yards, the Pats offense couldn't keep up.
- Bills overtake lead in AFC East. The big Buffalo win flipped the script in the division. Instead of the Pats taking a stranglehold of the AFC East, the 9-6 Bills now sit atop the 9-6 Pats by virtue of a better division record. It was the type of victory that could propel the Bills into a January run. With games against the Falcons and Jets on tap, Buffalo is coming together at the right time. The Patriots fell to the No. 6 seed, with bouts versus the Jags and Dolphins remaining.
Next Gen stat of the game: Isaiah McKenzie made the game's two most improbable catches (36.5 percentage completion probability on 18-yard reception; 39.2 percentage completion probability on 28-yard reception).
NFL Research: With two passing TDs in the first half Sunday, Josh Allen became the first player in NFL history with 100-plus pass TDs and 20-plus rush TD in his first four seasons.