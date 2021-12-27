Around the NFL

Dallas Cowboys clinch NFC East thanks to Las Vegas Raiders' win

Published: Dec 26, 2021 at 07:10 PM
The Dallas Cowboys are back in the playoff and back atop the NFC East.

Thanks to a strength-of-victory tiebreaker via the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dallas has clinched its first NFC East championship since 2018.

The Cowboys were previously ushered into the playoffs via the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Dallas last won its division and made the playoffs in 2018, when the Cowboys – then coached by Jason Garrett – advanced to the NFC Divisional Round.

It's an even longer playoff drought ended for head coach Mike McCarthy. In his second year with the Cowboys, it's McCarthy's first division title and trip to the postseason with Dallas and his first playoff trip overall since 2016 with the Green Bay Packers, who won the NFC North that season. McCarthy was eventually fired by the Packers in 2018 amid the team's second consecutive campaign missing the playoffs.

But now McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of the 'Boys are division champs and bound for the postseason.

