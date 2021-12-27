Dak Prescott: It'd be hard for anyone to say Cowboys offense is in 'slump' after Washington rout

Whether you wanted to define the Dallas Cowboys' recent offensive struggles as going through a slump or simply not playing up to their ability, everyone can agree those issues were put in the rearview following Sunday night's nuclear explosion in the 56-14 dismantling of the Washington Football Team.

After the beatdown, quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ noted that he never called the Cowboys' previous struggles a "slump" but did have a quip for those of us who had.

"I think it'd be hard for you to say that now," he said, via the team's official website.

Whether or not the exact word was "slump," it was clear things for the Dallas offense weren't clicking. Since Prescott returned from his calf injury in Week 9, the Cowboys offense had been an inconsistent operation highlighted by turnovers, untimely penalties, drops and missed blocks. It was an offense that you could tell had the weapons to be explosive but kept shooting itself in the foot.

"I wouldn't say that I was in a slump. I wouldn't say that," he said. "Now, I would also agree I wasn't playing my best ball. But at the same time I've just continued to work and continue to work at the things that I know, trust the guys around me, trust the receivers and I just think that's a process of that."

On Sunday night, the Cowboys resolved the errors, the self-inflicted wounds ceased, and the explosion erupted from AT&T Stadium.

Prescott tossed for 330 yards and four TDs before taking a seat late in the third quarter of the blowout. The QB earned his first game with three-plus passing TDs since injuring his calf. He also became the second player in NFL history to throw a TD to an RB, TE, WR and OL in a single game, and the first to do so in a regular-season game -- Rams HOFer Kurt Warner did so in the 1999 NFC Divisional Round win versus Minnesota.