Buccaneers rule out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) vs. Panthers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another star receiver Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Mike Evans is out for Week 16 due to a hamstring injury. Arians also ruled out starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with a foot injury.

Evans suffered the hamstring injury in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The star receiver missed practice all week. The hope is Evans can return down the stretch for the suddenly injury-riddled Bucs.

With the dearth of receivers, expect tight ends Rob Gronkowski﻿, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard to play bigger roles in the passing game come Sunday.