Buccaneers rule out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) vs. Panthers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another star receiver Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Mike Evans is out for Week 16 due to a hamstring injury. Arians also ruled out starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with a foot injury.
The Bucs are already missing receiver Chris Godwin, who tore his ACL and is out for the season, and running back Leonard Fournette, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a hamstring injury.
Evans suffered the hamstring injury in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The star receiver missed practice all week. The hope is Evans can return down the stretch for the suddenly injury-riddled Bucs.
Sans Evans and Godwin, Tom Brady will lean on veterans Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson. Brown (ankle) has been limited after coming off suspension but did not receive an injury designation. Receivers Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
With the dearth of receivers, expect tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard to play bigger roles in the passing game come Sunday.
With a win over Carolina, the Bucs would clinch the NFC South title.