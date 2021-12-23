Around the NFL

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2021 NFL season

Published: Dec 23, 2021 at 09:55 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Editor's note: The following are the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season

AFC

CLINCHED: None

Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) (vs. Pittsburgh (7-6-1), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

  1. KC win + LAC loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + LAC loss

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

  1. KC win OR
  2. KC tie + BUF loss OR
  3. KC tie + IND loss OR
  4. KC tie + CIN-BAL does not end in a tie

New England Patriots (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (8-6), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. NE win + MIA loss or tie

New England clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss OR
  2. NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss OR
  3. NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  4. NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss OR
  5. NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie

Tennessee Titans (9-5) (vs. San Francisco (8-6), Thursday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. TEN win + IND loss

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss OR
  2. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie

NOTE: There are other scenarios in which Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth that involve a Titans win, a Dolphins loss or tie, a Bills loss and a combination of other teams losing and various strength-of-victory clinchings.

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers -- NFC North division title

Arizona Cardinals (10-4) (vs. Indianapolis (8-6), Saturday night, 8:15 p.m.ET, NFL Network)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

  1. ARI win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie + SF loss OR
  3. PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  4. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  5. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
  6. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  7. NO loss or tie + SF loss

Dallas Cowboys (10-4) (vs. Washington (6-8), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. DAL win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie OR
  3. DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO loss or tie OR
  2. SF loss OR
  3. TB win or tie

Los Angeles Rams (10-4) (at Minnesota (7-7), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:

  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) (at Carolina (5-9), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win or tie OR
  2. NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. MIN loss or tie + PHI loss or tie OR
  2. MIN loss or tie + DAL win or tie OR
  3. MIN loss or tie + DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Related Content

news

Vikings place RB Dalvin Cook on reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota may be without its Pro Bowl back in Week 16. The Vikings placed star running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Saints preparing to start rookie QB Ian Book vs. Dolphins; Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian on COVID list

The Saints are down to their third-string quarterback as they prepare for Monday night's game against the Dolphins. New Orleans is placing ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving rookie Ian Book in line to start Week 16, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich not concerned with RB Jonathan Taylor's heavy workload

It was just over a month ago that Colts HC Frank Reich publicly stated he had no issue with Jonathan Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish.
news

Washington activates QB Taylor Heinicke from reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cowboys game

The Washington Football Team can officially thank ﻿Garrett Gilbert﻿ for his service and resume the time of ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿. Washington activated Heinicke from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, clearing the QB ahead of Sunday's prime-time matchup against the Cowboys.
news

'Hard Knocks' details preparation behind Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's game-sealing TD run vs. Patriots

In episode six of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts,' we get a look behind the scenes of RBs coach Scottie Montgomery coaching Jonathan Taylor ahead of his big game against the New England Patriots.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete AFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Complete NFC roster revealed

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed Wednesday night on NFL Network and NFL.com.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) still not practicing 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday, leaving his status uncertain as the team prepares for a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
news

Week 16 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers QB Cam Newton to start vs. Bucs; Sam Darnold also will play

The Panthers will continue to deploy a two-QB system when they face the Bucs on Sunday. HC Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday that Cam Newton will start, but Sam Darnold also will see snaps.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni enters COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for virus

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed head coach Nick Sirianni into COVID-19 protocol after he tested positive for the virus.
