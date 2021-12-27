Joe Burrow on 'gold jacket' remark motivating him: 'I didn't think it was a necessary comment'

Heading into Sunday's Bengals-Ravens tilt, Baltimore defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale noted that he wasn't ready to start measuring Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow for his Hall of Fame jacket. Following Burrow's beatdown of the Ravens in a 41-21 victory, in which the QB tossed for 525 yards and four TDs, the second-year signal-caller admitted the comments "maybe" were on his mind late in the contest.

"I didn't think it was a necessary comment," Burrow said, via the team's official website. "I wouldn't say I was offended by it. I mean, I'm in Year 2. Who knows what's going to happen down the road? But I didn't think it was a necessary comment."

Martindale was asked last Thursday if he would double-team Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase as he did ﻿Davante Adams﻿ during the Packers game.

"Like I said last week, Davante Adams, he's one of the top two receivers in the league, and he's not No. 2. And ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I don't think we're ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe yet," Martindale said.

Smash cut to Burrow ripping apart the Ravens defense with unrelenting glee.

Forget double-teaming one guy. Baltimore couldn't cover anyone at all, as the banged-up secondary got worked over by Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who combined for 404 yards and three TDs.

Burrow's 525 passing yards were the fourth-most all-time, behind Norm Van Brocklin's 554 in 1951, Warren Moon's 527 in 1990, and Matt Schaub's 527 in 2012.

The QB's big plays started from the jump, as he tossed for 299 yards and three TDs with a 158.3 passer rating in the first half.