Rams, Cardinals clinch NFC playoff spots in Week 16

On the strength of their fourth consecutive win, the Los Angeles Rams are back in the playoffs for the fourth time under head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 30-23, on Sunday to clinch an NFC playoff spot.

The Rams' win also booked a postseason trip for their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals (10-5). Despite their Saturday loss to the Colts, Kyler Murray and Co. are in thanks to losses by the San Francisco 49ers and the Vikings.

A preseason Super Bowl darling, the Rams (11-4) have recovered from a three-game skid with their current four-game winning streak.

Along with L.A. going to the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons, quarterback Matthew Stafford, acquired in an offseason trade from the Detroit Lions, will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Rams advanced to the NFC Divisional Round last season, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers.