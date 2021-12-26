Around the NFL

Rams, Cardinals clinch NFC playoff spots in Week 16

Published: Dec 26, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Grant Gordon

On the strength of their fourth consecutive win, the Los Angeles Rams are back in the playoffs for the fourth time under head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 30-23, on Sunday to clinch an NFC playoff spot.

The Rams' win also booked a postseason trip for their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals (10-5). Despite their Saturday loss to the Colts, Kyler Murray and Co. are in thanks to losses by the San Francisco 49ers and the Vikings.

A preseason Super Bowl darling, the Rams (11-4) have recovered from a three-game skid with their current four-game winning streak.

Along with L.A. going to the postseason for the fourth time in five seasons, quarterback Matthew Stafford, acquired in an offseason trade from the Detroit Lions, will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Rams advanced to the NFC Divisional Round last season, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers.

The Cardinals are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season when they lost to the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Championship Game.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 16 action. 
news

Buccaneers clinch first NFC South title since 2007 with win over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially defend their Super Bowl title this postseason. The Bucs clinched their first NFC South title since 2007 thanks to Sunday's win over the Panthers.
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 16's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets

James Robinson exited in the first quarter versus the Jets and was quickly ruled out with an Achilles injury. The initial diagnosis is that the standout running back suffered a tear and will have an MRI to determine the severity of it, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars interested in interviewing Byron Leftwich, Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson for HC vacancy

Having fired Urban Meyer after just 13 games, the Jacksonville Jaguars are out in front on the search for their next head coach.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 16 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce out vs. Steelers after failing to clear COVID-19 protocols

With a division title in their sights, the Chiefs will be without one of their premier pass-catchers on Sunday afternoon. Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of K.C.'s game against the Steelers and will not play.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Damien Harris expected to play vs. Bills

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the Buffalo Bills before injuring his hamstring, should be good to go Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Christmas doubleheader

The Colts and Packers took home some impressive gifts in the form of huge victories. Here's what we learned from Saturday's Christmas Day doubleheader.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's franchise record with 443rd TD pass

Aaron Rodgers has moved into the top spot in Packers lore, passing Brett Favre for the most passing TDs in franchise history.
news

Colts place Darius Leonard on reserve/COVID-19 list; LB will not play vs. Cardinals 

The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day without their best defensive player.
