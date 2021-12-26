2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Christmas doubleheader

A late rally by the Browns made things interesting but, in the end, it was Aaron Rodgers and the Packers who held on for a Christmas Day win.

Facing third-and-10 with less than a minute remaining, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tossed an errant ball to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones that was picked by Packers cornerback , Rasul Douglas , effectively ending the game.

It was Douglas' second INT of the afternoon. Mayfield, meanwhile, finished the contest with a career-worst four interceptions.