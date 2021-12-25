Colts place Darius Leonard on reserve/COVID-19 list; LB will not play vs. Cardinals 

The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day without their best defensive player.

The club announced Saturday that linebacker ﻿Darius Leonard﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with receiver ﻿Zach Pascal﻿ and safety ﻿Khari Willis﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Leonard, who is unvaccinated, registered a positive test, meaning he will also miss Week 17.

With Indy scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET this evening, all three players will not be cleared in time to play in the game.