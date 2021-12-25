Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's franchise record with 443rd TD pass

Published: Dec 25, 2021 at 05:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers has moved into the top spot in Packers history.

Rodgers' first-quarter touchdown pass to Allen Lazard in the first half of Saturday's 24-22 win over the Browns pushed his career passing touchdown total to 443, surpassing the 442-touchdown Packers franchise record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

The California product ranks fifth in all-time touchdown passes in NFL history, and third in passing touchdowns thrown with one team, trailing only Tom Brady (Patriots) and Drew Brees (Saints).

Rodgers added two more touchdown passes in the first half, both red-zone strikes to Davante Adams﻿, to finish the game with 445 career TD strikes.

Rodgers surpassed Favre in one less season than the Hall of Famer needed to reach 442 touchdown passes, but the biggest difference came in touchdown-to-interception ratio. Favre finished his Packers career with a ratio of 442-286. Rodgers reached 443 with just 93 career interceptions.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Christmas doubleheader

A late rally by the Browns made things interesting but, in the end, it was Aaron Rodgers and the Packers who held on for a Christmas Day win.
news

Colts place Darius Leonard on reserve/COVID-19 list; LB will not play vs. Cardinals 

The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day without their best defensive player.
news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Browns and Packers and the Colts and Cardinals.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach vs. Giants

After missing multiple days this week with COVID-19, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni cleared protocols Saturday and is expected to coach against the Giants. The team announced that the first-year coach returned to the facility Saturday.
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to play vs. Steelers

﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ is back just in time. The Chiefs receiver cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 25

The Patriots are getting a key offensive weapon back ahead of their most important game of the year. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley heading to reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Bengals

The Ravens have questions at quarterback. Baltimore is placing ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. He will not play against Cincinnati.
news

Rams place LT Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list, activate RB Cam Akers from injured reserve

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ will likely be without his blindside blocker Sunday in Minneapolis. The Rams placed left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, one day before L.A. is slated to take on the Vikings.
news

Ryquell Armstead back on Jaguars active roster after COVID-19 battle, year away from football

﻿Ryquell Armstead﻿ returned to the Jaguars this week when general manager Trent Baalke signed the 25-year-old back Wednesday off the Packers practice squad.
news

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Saturday. Here's our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas Day.
news

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to seize 'unbelievable opportunity' vs. Dolphins

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to make the most of his first NFL start on Monday night after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW