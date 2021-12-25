Packers QB Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's franchise record with 443rd TD pass

Aaron Rodgers has moved into the top spot in Packers history.

Rodgers' first-quarter touchdown pass to Allen Lazard in the first half of Saturday's 24-22 win over the Browns pushed his career passing touchdown total to 443, surpassing the 442-touchdown Packers franchise record held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

The California product ranks fifth in all-time touchdown passes in NFL history, and third in passing touchdowns thrown with one team, trailing only Tom Brady (Patriots) and Drew Brees (Saints).

Rodgers added two more touchdown passes in the first half, both red-zone strikes to Davante Adams﻿, to finish the game with 445 career TD strikes.