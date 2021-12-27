Washington teammates Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne get into sideline skirmish

The Washington Football Team has gotten off to a disastrous start against the archrival Dallas Cowboys and tempers have boiled over on its sideline.

Washington teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a skirmish on the bench in an incident captured by the Sunday Night Football broadcast. With Washington trailing Dallas, 28-7, Payne could be seen shoving his finger into Allen's head and Allen responded by throwing a right hand.

Payne and Allen have been teammates for four seasons in Washington and previously played together at Alabama.

Payne, who was sitting next to Allen and appeared to be talking to him, stood up and pointed his index finger into the side of Allen's head. Allen swept away Payne's finger, sprung up and threw a right cross. The two were then separated by teammates and defensive line coach Sam Mills III.

They later returned to the field and playing side by side on the Washington defensive line.