Washington DB Deshazor Everett involved in fatal crash, taken to hospital

A passenger in a vehicle driven by Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was killed in a single-car crash Thursday night, the Loudon County (Va.) Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

The passenger in the car Everett was driving was identified as Olivia S. Peters. She died at a local hospital from her injuries suffered in the crash.

Everett was the driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R involved in a crash on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road at around 9:15 p.m. ET, according to the Sheriff's Office. Everett's vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over.

Everett was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," Washington confirmed in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett," Washington's statement reads. "A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."