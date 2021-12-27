Around the NFL

Eagles RB Miles Sanders broke bone in hand; MRI to determine if he can play through injury

Published: Dec 27, 2021 at 08:40 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With a playoff berth in their sights, the Philadelphia Eagles might have to battle the final two weeks without their top running back.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Miles Sanders suffered a broken bone in his hand during Sunday's 34-10 win over the New York Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

The running back will have an MRI and additional tests Monday to determine if there is further damage and whether or not he can play through the injury.

Sanders suffered the injury late in the first half and left the stadium in a soft cast. He finished with seven carries for 45 rushing yards and was quickly ruled out for the second half.

It could be a big loss for the ground-and-pound Eagles, who have become the best running team in the NFL since Sanders returned from missing three games earlier this season.

In Sunday's shellacking of the Giants, the Eagles leaned on ﻿Boston Scott﻿ (12/41/1) and Jordan Howard (9/37) with Sanders out. That duo, along with rookie ﻿Kenneth Gainwell﻿, will have to step up if Sanders can't return for the final two weeks.

The Eagles have clawed their way to the No. 7 seed with two games remaining. Philly faces a cratering Washington squad in Week 17 and rival Dallas in Week 18 when it's possible the Cowboys could have nothing to play for.

