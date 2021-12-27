Kansas City Chiefs clinch sixth consecutive AFC West title

It's now six straight division titles and seven consecutive seasons of postseason football for the Kansas City Chiefs .

The Chiefs locked up another AFC West title on Sunday following their 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers' surprising loss to the Houston Texans earlier in the day.

The two-time reigning AFC champions have won eight games in a row to improve to 11-4 and take ownership of the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Kansas City has now been a playoff team in eight of nine seasons under head coach Andy Reid.