Kansas City Chiefs clinch sixth consecutive AFC West title

It's now six straight division titles and seven consecutive seasons of postseason football for the Kansas City Chiefs .
The Chiefs locked up another AFC West title on Sunday following their 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers' surprising loss to the Houston Texans earlier in the day.
The two-time reigning AFC champions have won eight games in a row to improve to 11-4 and take ownership of the AFC's No. 1 seed.
Kansas City has now been a playoff team in eight of nine seasons under head coach Andy Reid.
With their latest victory, the Chiefs have assured themselves a shot at advancing to a third straight Super Bowl. Kansas City defeated San Francisco to win Super Bowl LIV two seasons ago before a Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
Tickets for the 2021 NFL playoffs are on sale now. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the postseason action.