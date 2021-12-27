Stumbling Pittsburgh Steelers left with questions involving future after being routed by Chiefs

This isn't a matter of coaching, because Pittsburgh has one of the best in the business in Mike Tomlin. It's a combination of factors, from Roethlisberger's eroding skills to a limited offensive line to a defense that is no longer strong enough to compensate for issues on the other side of the ball.

"It's just execution," said Steelers running back Najee Harris when asked about his team's slow starts. "It would be kind of dumb to blame it on everything else other than us. It's about time we point at ourselves instead of other X-factors. It's something we have to get together as a team. It doesn't have to do with anybody else, but we have to find a way to execute."

Pittsburgh finds itself in an especially troubling dilemma because this isn't merely about what's happening this season. It's about the state of the AFC North for years to come. The Cincinnati Bengals have pushed their way into first place in the division, and they're excited about the future with second-year quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. The Baltimore Ravens still have an impressive roster when they aren't ravaged by injuries, and the Cleveland Browns are a quarterback away from being a true championship contender.

The Steelers can talk about what they can still do in the final two weeks of the regular season. What they have to accept is that they're not in a position where they can intimidate anybody in that division any longer. This is a team trying to hold onto something, to live up to the legacy that has been built within that franchise. What it's learning is that it's hard to move forward if all the right pieces aren't in place.

It's clear that Roethlisberger is no longer the quarterback who can take this team to great heights. He's still savvy and crafty, but he can't dominate defenses any longer. The offensive line, long a staple within this franchise, also needs to get stabilized as soon as possible. Pittsburgh is always at its best when the trenches are strong. This team gets bullied too often up front on offense, as was the case once again in Kansas City.

As for attitude, you have to at least appreciate the mindset coming out of this blowout loss. When asked about a remedy for the slow starts, Roethlisberger said, "If I had an answer, I would've done everything I could to get it fixed. We have two games left but none are more important than the next, so we'll do whatever we can to get it fixed."