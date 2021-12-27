'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Dolphins-Saints

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) | Caesars Superdome





To close out Week 16, we'll be treated to an interconference matchup between southeastern foes stuck in the middle of the playoff pecking order. The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints each sit at 7-7 entering Monday Night Football. For a pair of clubs that meet only once every four years, Monday's event figures to be Olympian in significance league-wide. It'll feature a career debut in prime time, roster shortage issues on both sides and a lengthy winning streak on the line. How about that for a belated Christmas gift?





Here are four things to watch for when the Saints host the Dolphins:



