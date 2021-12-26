Eagles RB Miles Sanders injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 16's Sunday games

- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (chest) has been ruled out against the Bengals.
- Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ike Boettger was ruled out against New England with a torn Achilles.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been ruled out against the Buccaneers with a groin injury.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cameron Sample suffered a left hamstring injury and has been ruled out against the Ravens.
- Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) and tight end Shane Zylstra (knee) have been ruled out against the Falcons.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson was ruled out against the Jets after suffering a torn Achilles.
- Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) is questionable to return against the Texans.
- Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (ankle) and running back Darrell Henderson (knee) have been ruled out against the Vikings. Defensive lineman Greg Gaines (hand) is questionable.
- The Miami Dolphins placed guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart has been ruled out against the Eagles.
- Philadelphia Eagles Running back Miles Sanders (hand) has been ruled out against the Giants. Safety K'Von Wallace (hip) and cornerback Steven Nelson (hand) are questionable.
- Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris and defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera cleared COVID protocols and will rejoin the team ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cowboys. Senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler and assistant defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer will remain in COVID protocols and miss the game.
