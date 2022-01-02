Around the NFL

WR Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after exiting field during win over Jets

Published: Jan 02, 2022 at 03:44 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Antonio Brown just said goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Tampa Bay's offense in the midst of a third-quarter drive against the New York Jets, the star wideout pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads, waved to the fans at MetLife Stadium and ran into the tunnel. Video showed teammate Mike Evans attempting to restrain Brown from removing his uniform.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media after Tampa Bay's 28-24 comeback win that Brown was no longer with the team.

"He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story," Arians said.

Brown reportedly had been benched by Arians prior to leaving the field, per Bucs sideline reporter TJ Rives. The team told The Athletic's Greg Auman it would not address the matter until after the game.

The former Pro Bowler caught three passes for 26 yards versus the Jets, who led 24-10 at the time of his departure. Tampa Bay came back from the 14-point deficit to defeat New York, 28-24, and move to 12-4.

A week ago, Brown went on a long rant following his first game in two months, objecting to questions about Arians supporting his reinstatement from a three-game suspension for violating the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

"It's a lot of drama," Brown said then. "It's a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama that people create that want stuff from me. But that's just a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can't control what people want from me, I can't control what people write about me, I can't control what people say about me. All I could do is get up every day and be the best person I can be, and when I get a chance to do my job, do my job the best way I could do it, and that's what we had today."

Related Content

news

AFC playoff clinching: Titans win AFC South, Bengals take AFC North; Bills, Patriots clinch berths

Multiple teams clinched spots in the AFC playoffs in Week 17 as the conference's postseason picture began to crystalize Sunday.
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts becomes second rookie TE ever with 1,000-yard season

Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts' stellar first season continued Sunday when he became just the second rookie TE to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
news

Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 17's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz clears COVID-19 protocols, will play vs. Raiders

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is a go. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Bruce Arians is back. The Buccaneers HC has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz﻿ was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field against the Raiders.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.  
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'

With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben  final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett's focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW