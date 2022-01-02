WR Antonio Brown 'no longer a Buc' after exiting field during win over Jets

Antonio Brown just said goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Tampa Bay's offense in the midst of a third-quarter drive against the New York Jets, the star wideout pulled off his helmet, jersey and pads, waved to the fans at MetLife Stadium and ran into the tunnel. Video showed teammate Mike Evans attempting to restrain Brown from removing his uniform.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media after Tampa Bay's 28-24 comeback win that Brown was no longer with the team.

"He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story," Arians said.

Brown reportedly had been benched by Arians prior to leaving the field, per Bucs sideline reporter TJ Rives. The team told The Athletic's Greg Auman it would not address the matter until after the game.

The former Pro Bowler caught three passes for 26 yards versus the Jets, who led 24-10 at the time of his departure. Tampa Bay came back from the 14-point deficit to defeat New York, 28-24, and move to 12-4.

A week ago, Brown went on a long rant following his first game in two months, objecting to questions about Arians supporting his reinstatement from a three-game suspension for violating the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.