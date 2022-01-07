Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Antonio Brown is officially a free agent ... again.
Upon his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, the veteran wide receiver expectedly cleared waivers on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported via the NFL's transaction wire.
Brown, 33, was released following his disruptive actions during the Bucs' Week 17 contest against the New York Jets.
With the situation involving his former organization still ongoing, it's unclear what the next few months will hold for Brown in regard to his NFL future.
Friday's news officially makes it possible for Brown to sign with any team of his choosing, should a suitor emerge. The polarizing wideout turns 34 in July.