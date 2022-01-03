Cardinals deliver reminder of stellar team they can be with win over Cowboys

"When you don't have J.J. or you're missing James Conner or Rondale or some of those big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball, you do have some thoughts about how you're going to figure this out or move some pieces around to make it happen," Kingsbury said. "But I don't think it was a confidence deal. Our coaches and players know we have enough talent in our locker room that is healthy and ready to roll (and) that we can play with anybody."

One of the most encouraging aspects of this Arizona win was the discipline the Cardinals displayed. They committed 25 penalties during that three-game losing streak. They had none against the Cowboys. A defense that had been pilloried by critics for being soft against the run stiffened, as well. Dallas finished the game with only 45 yards on the ground.

Most importantly, Murray controlled the action for most of the contest. This offense had lost some of its rhythm when Hopkins went down, but Murray spread the football around efficiently -- completing 26 of 38 passes for 263 yards -- while also hitting unheralded receiver Antoine Wesley for both of his touchdowns. Murray was equally dangerous when improvising, as he gained 44 yards on nine rushing attempts. It was basically the type of performance and result that he's become accustomed to inside AT&T stadium.

Murray, a native of Allen, Texas, now has played eight games inside in this venue, including high school and college. He hasn't lost any of them.