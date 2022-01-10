'Just Win, Baby': Playoff-bound Raiders find way to prevail over Chargers in overtime thriller

With Derek Carr finding Zay Jones and Bryan Edwards for gains of 17 and 11 yards, and Jacobs adding short runs before breaking off the 10-yarder, Las Vegas made sure there would be no more Herbert-led rallies. And while Raiders coaches might have been discussing whether to play for the tie, Jacobs was not. He went to coordinator Greg Olsen down the stretch and told him he wanted the ball.

"Before the 4-minute mark in regulation, I told him, 'I'm the closer. That's what y'all brought me here for. Let me close,'" said Jacobs, who carried 26 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. "When they tied the game in OT, I looked at Olly and said, 'It's time.' We collectively came together -- offensive line, (Carr), everybody. We just made it happen."

The same can be said for Bisaccia, who was put in an extremely difficult situation. Owner Mark Davis has not said whether he plans to remove the "interim" label from Bisaccia's job description -- and there have been rumors that Davis has interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who had close ties with the Davis' father -- but it's hard to fathom anyone else handling the situation as well as Bisaccia did.

"I told people when he got the job he was the right man for the job for multiple reasons," said Jacobs. "Every guy in the room respects him -- even before he was the head coach. He's one of those guys you go talk to about life, if you've got things going on. When you got a coach that you respect and you genuinely care for and love, you'll do whatever he asks you to do."

Bisaccia is a football lifer, a 20-year veteran of the NFL sidelines who has always dreamed of being a head coach. Whatever happens, Sunday was special for him, just as it was for his quarterback. Carr has been unfairly maligned for much of his career, the focus routinely being on the things he might not do well as opposed to those he excels at. He led the team to the playoffs in 2016 but never got to play after breaking a leg late in the year. So Saturday will mean a lot to him from a personal perspective -- it will be the first time he suits up in the playoffs -- and be equally significant from a team standpoint.

"Once I think I can get some sleep and wake up in the morning, maybe it'll hit me then," he said. "But I just have this weird feeling in my heart like the job is not done. It does feel good. It's exciting. But I don't set out to just make the playoffs. ... There is more after that, too."

It seems fitting, in some respects, that the Raiders advance by winning a game that didn't earn them style points. It was similar to how they won so many big games under Madden, whose family lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the game. Perhaps it was their way of honoring his spirit, which definitely seemed to fill the building considering that on this day in 1977 his Raiders beat the Vikings to win Super Bowl XI.