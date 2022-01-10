Around the NFL

Raiders, Steelers clinch AFC wild-card playoff berths

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 12:16 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Through tumult and tragedy, the Las Vegas Raiders have emerged with a trip to the postseason ahead.

The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season on Sunday, 35-32, in overtime to earn their first playoff berth since 2016, and the Pittsburgh Steelers received a wild-card berth, as well, thanks to the result.

The Raiders, seeded fifth in the AFC, will open the playoffs on Saturday at the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET. The seventh-seeded Steelers will face the No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Looking for a victory to punch their postseason ticket, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia's Raiders got their fourth in a row. In the process, the Raiders (10-7) eliminated the rival Chargers (9-8) from postseason contention.

It was a history-making victory for Bisaccia, who became the first interim coach to lead a team to the playoffs in the Super Bowl era. The Raiders are 6-5 since Bisaccia took over following the resignation of Jon Gruden.

Las Vegas was 6-7 following a 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 that was its fifth defeat in six games. But the Raiders have regrouped in stunning fashion, winning a string of nail-biters to stay in playoff contention.

As for the Steelers (9-7-1), they defeated the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the day and were ushered in by the Chargers' win and the Indianapolis Colts' loss. After the Colts' loss, Pittsburgh's win clinched a postseason spot as long as the Chargers-Raiders game didn't end in a tie.

Related Content

news

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL on Sunday evening announced its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp captures receiving triple crown

Cooper Kupp captured the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. 
news

49ers rally to beat Rams, clinch playoff spot; L.A. wins NFC West with Cardinals loss

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs following their thrilling win over the Rams on Sunday. L.A. wins the NFC West after the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks.
news

Bills clinch back-to-back AFC East division titles

The Buffalo Bills took the AFC East for a second straight year following the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.
news

Colts eliminated from playoff contention following shocking loss to Jaguars

The heavily favored Colts weren't so lucky Sunday afternoon, losing improbably in Jacksonville, 26-11. To make matters worse for Indianapolis, the Steelers' win over the Ravens eliminated Indy from playoff contention.
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer on job status: 'Not my choice. Not my decision'

Following a season-ending win over the division rival Bears, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't interested in discussing his future.
news

Tom Brady oldest player in NFL history to pass for more than 5,000 yards in season

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a season Sunday against the Panthers.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action. 
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle breaks NFL rookie receptions record

Rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle etched his name in the history books after notching his 102nd reception on Sunday.
news

Titans clinch home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs

The Tennessee Titans clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage on the strength of their victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
news

Saints QB Taysom Hill injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 18's Sunday games

NFL.com is monitoring all injury news from Sunday's games in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW