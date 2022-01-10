Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life'

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers entered Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders playing to win and ended it praying for a tie. They got neither, as Daniel Carlson nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime. The Raiders head to the postseason. The Chargers will sit at home.

"I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life," quarterback Justin Herbert said via the Associated Press. "That's the unfortunate part of being so close."

After getting down 15 points midway through the fourth quarter, the Chargers stormed back with two Herbert TD passes, including one as time expired in regulation to force OT.

After the teams traded field goals to open the extra period, the Raiders drove across midfield, owning the option to play for a win or tie, the latter of which would have sent both clubs to the postseason and left the Pittsburgh Steelers on the outside looking in.

After a 7-yard run from Josh Jacobs, Chargers coach Brandon Staley called a timeout with four seconds remaining on the play clock and 38 seconds left in overtime. The decision led to a lot of divisive discussions after the game, but the first-year coach said he called the timeout to try to slow the Raiders run.

"We needed to get in the right grouping," he said, per the L.A. Times. "We felt like they were going to run the ball. So we wanted to ... make that substitution so that we could get a play where we would deepen the field goal."

The move didn't work. Jacobs dashed for 10 yards, setting up Carlson's 47-yard field goal.

There was much ado on social media following Staley's timeout, with the perception being that the Raiders were content to tie. But Vegas also had the incentive to win the game to avoid a first-round meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Derek Carr suggested after the game that the timeout changed Vegas' plans.

"It definitely did, obviously," Carr said in his post-game interview with NBC's Michelle Tafoya. "But we knew, no matter what, we didn't want a tie. We wanted to win the football game."

Perhaps the Raiders were more motivated to block well and pick up extra yards after the timeout? That's about the only meaningful change that could have possibly taken place. Vegas looked poised to run the ball. It still ran the ball following the timeout.

The timeout didn't cook the Chargers. Their inability to stop the run did. It hurt them Sunday night. It killed them all season long. The Achilles' heel burst in the biggest moment of the season.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Ravens QB confirmed Monday was a bone bruise. Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I'm not going to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday and told reporters he does not plan to attempt to hire Jim Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
news

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami. The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
news

Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
news

Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Change has come in Minnesota. After missing the postseason in consecutive seasons, the Vikings have fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

'Resilient' 49ers' 17-point comeback over Rams is 'perfect type of win' heading into playoffs

The 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0 to the Rams, before Jimmy Garoppolo threw an INT. Then the Niners' comeback began. The key word after a wild victory that required contributions from a host of players and pushed San Francisco into the postseason: "resilient," HC Kyle Shanahan said.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has no worries about job status: 'I'm in great shape'

On a day in which some NFL head coaches might see their tenures end, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't fretting his future in Seattle.
news

Raiders, Steelers clinch AFC wild-card playoff berths

By virtue of the Raiders' win over the Chargers on Sunday night, Las Vegas and the Steelers are headed to the playoffs. 
news

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL on Sunday evening announced its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp captures receiving triple crown

Cooper Kupp captured the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. 
news

49ers rally to beat Rams, clinch playoff spot; L.A. wins NFC West with Cardinals loss

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs following their thrilling win over the Rams on Sunday. L.A. wins the NFC West after the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW