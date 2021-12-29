John Madden's unparalleled impact on NFL influenced generations of football fans

How you remember John Madden today is largely about how old you are, because Madden, who died Tuesday morning at age 85, had three acts in his NFL life, each arguably more impactful than the previous one.

His coaching career was successful -- he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach, after all -- but relatively brief. After it ended, Madden did nothing less than contribute to the transformation of two industries, broadcasting and video gaming. That made Madden one of the most influential people for more than a half century of NFL history and certainly one of the very few who can be individually credited with the game's staggering popularity and cultural impact, putting him in a pantheon with shapers of the game like George Halas and Pete Rozelle. But even those two colossal football figures did not cross and conquer genres the way Madden did. The best way to put Madden's career in perspective is this:

John Madden won a Super Bowl as the coach of the Oakland Raiders, and at the end, that is his least memorable accomplishment.

That is surely not how Madden would have preferred it. He was, first and foremost, a football coach -- an immensely successful one, absorbed by and in love with line play and the tough men who were its practitioners. Late in his life, as a group of coaches, executives, former players and media members selected the All-Time Team for the NFL's first century, he was the authoritative voice to whom they all turned when it was time to compare the legacies of the linemen. At the height of his popularity as a color commentator for the biggest games -- when "BOOM!" entered the permanent football lexicon and he introduced the masses to the wonders of the Turducken -- Madden would insist to anybody who would listen that he was not a personality or entertainer. He was a football coach who later did television, emphasis on football coach. The quote used to introduce his biography on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website explains practically everything there is to know about Madden.

"Coaching isn't work," Madden said. "It's more than a job. It's a way of life. ... No one should go into coaching unless he couldn't live without it. ... Football is what I am. I didn't go into it to make a living or because I enjoyed it. There is much more to it than just enjoying it. I am totally consumed by football, totally involved. I'm not into gardening ... or any other hobbies. I don't fish or hunt. I'm in football."

Madden, who grew up in Northern California, was an outstanding athlete himself, playing baseball and football (he was a lineman, of course) at Cal Poly, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but a knee injury in training camp ended his playing career. While he was rehabbing, Norm Van Brocklin, then the Eagles quarterback, would explain to Madden what was happening on the film he was studying.

"I ended up with a degree in teaching and my love for football meshed with teaching," Madden told Electronic Gaming Monthly many years later.

How Madden came to be a source or fascination for Electronic Gaming Monthly is the story of perhaps the most incredible career arc in football. It began not long after his tutorial with Van Brocklin, when Madden became a college football assistant, the start of a meteoric rise through the profession. For three seasons in the mid-1960s, he was a defensive assistant on Don Coryell's staff at San Diego State, during a time when it was one of the top small-college programs in the country.