Gamer God: How Madden became the biggest name in football

Think of all the kids who became fans of the game of football because of Madden. The Madden '04 version of Michael Vick is considered the greatest video game character of all time. I remember my friends and fraternity brothers (does this surprise you at all?) would have huge arguments about who was going to get to use the Falcons back in the day. There are friends of mine who still won't talk because they got into a heated argument about who was going to get to use the Falcons. (Not me, though. I never liked the shortcuts. I would play with Tampa Bay. Mostly for the throwback uniforms. But I seriously loathe the folks who have to pick the best team and run with it.)

I know it seems like hyperbole, but there are dudes out there right now who speak about the Madden '04 Vick in hushed tones, similarly to the way your dad talks about Walter Payton in his prime. I would imagine anybody who has ever picked up the sticks has a story about how they smoked some fool using Madden '04 Vick. Or were on the other end. (Which was me.)

That stuff would not be happening if it wasn't for Madden. There's no way.

Now some of you contrarians might point out that there were some video games that came along before Madden. Tecmo Bowl was rather popular. Tecmo Super Bowl in 1991 was pretty cool, too. It had Bo Jackson (check out some of his TSB videos on YouTube), more plays and it seemed like it could never get better.

But then Madden really started to find its groove, and nobody ever really got close.

(I know there are some 2K lovers out there who will no doubt stump for that game in the comments. Please stop. You guys lost. Don't let your nostalgia cloud your judgement. You are romanticizing the past.)

Anyhow, the whole reason Madden became a thing -- and continues to thrive -- is because of Madden himself.

"The one thing I really loved about Madden and [why I] started playing it was because it was real football," my former "Madden NFL Live" co-host (and professional Madden gamer) Scott Cole said. "It had real playbooks. Other games tried to capture the feel of football. Nobody could do it. Madden delivered on that. He paid a lot of attention to detail. He might have even been a pain in the ass for EA, but he wanted it to be the most realistic display of football ever."

That was the thing. I talked to a producer who was involved in the initial development of the game who told me Madden needed his game to be real. The original producers wanted the game to be 7-on-7. Madden wouldn't put up with that nonsense. The game had to be 11-on-11. Or else you could put Rich Kotite on the cover. (I know Madden never made that reference to Kotite, but what a baller move that would have been.) Most of all, the game couldn't be all cartoony. Like "NBA Jam." Or the arcade version of "NFL Blitz." None of that stuff was real.