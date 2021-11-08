Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting ties with another former first-round pick following off-field incidents.

The Raiders are releasing corner ﻿Damon Arnette﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. General manager Mike Mayock confirmed the move Monday afternoon.

"The Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior," Mayock told reporters.

The No. 19 overall pick in 2020 out of Ohio State has been on injured reserve since Week 4 and played sparingly before the injury. His career in Vegas will end after just 13 games played and three total passes defensed over two seasons.

The move comes after a video of Arnette went viral over the weekend. In the video, Arnette is seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

Additionally, Arnette reportedly faces multiple lawsuits, including one filed in Oct. 2021 alleging Arnette of a hit-and-run on Oct. 14, 2020, that caused bodily harm to a woman. The corner was allegedly running late for a meeting at the team facility and continued to his destination, fleeing the scene after the accident.

A second lawsuit alleges Arnette had an altercation with a valet worker at the Aria Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The suit claims Arnette spat on the worker and poked him in the chest.