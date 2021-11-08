Around the NFL

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 01:43 PM
The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting ties with another former first-round pick following off-field incidents. 

The Raiders are releasing corner ﻿Damon Arnette﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. General manager Mike Mayock confirmed the move Monday afternoon.

"The Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior," Mayock told reporters.

The No. 19 overall pick in 2020 out of Ohio State has been on injured reserve since Week 4 and played sparingly before the injury. His career in Vegas will end after just 13 games played and three total passes defensed over two seasons.

The move comes after a video of Arnette went viral over the weekend. In the video, Arnette is seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. 

Additionally, Arnette reportedly faces multiple lawsuits, including one filed in Oct. 2021 alleging Arnette of a hit-and-run on Oct. 14, 2020, that caused bodily harm to a woman. The corner was allegedly running late for a meeting at the team facility and continued to his destination, fleeing the scene after the accident. 

A second lawsuit alleges Arnette had an altercation with a valet worker at the Aria Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The suit claims Arnette spat on the worker and poked him in the chest. 

The release of Arnette comes after the Raiders cut former first-round receiver ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ following felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) to undergo MRI as Panthers consider options at QB

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold is set to undergo an MRI on his ailing shoulder.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week. The rookie QB suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, Ian Rapoport reports. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and he showed little structural issues.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a tumultuous week involving the star wideout.
