Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III facing additional felony charges, gun charge from deadly crash

Published: Nov 06, 2021 at 06:52 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing two additional felony charges and a misdemeanor for his role in a traffic collision Tuesday in Las Vegas that resulted in the death of a young woman, according to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs, 22, already faced two felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. Clark County prosecutors now plan to charge Ruggs with additional counts of DUI and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm for injuries suffered by his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, the Review-Journal reported. The new misdemeanor charge stems from Ruggs possessing a firearm while under the influence -- police found a loaded gun in Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette.

Kilgo-Washington, 22, was in Ruggs' car during the crash and underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure noted in court that Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington have a 3-year-old daughter together.

Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, 23, and her dog, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ruggs was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center and later posted bond of $150,000, according to court records. He had not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon, per the Review-Journal. Ruggs is due again in court Nov. 10.

Related Content

news

Ole Miss' Matt Corral vs. Liberty's Malik Willis: Five takeaways from QB prospect showcase

Two of the nation's top quarterback prospects faced off on Saturday with plenty of NFL eyes watching them. Lance Zierlein provides five takeaways on how Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Liberty's Malik Willis fared in the spotlight.
news

49ers TE George Kittle (calf) activated off injured reserve ahead of Week 9 clash against Cardinals

The 49ers announced a slew of moves ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cardinals. Chief among them was the return of a certain star TE.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 6

The Houston Texans' starting quarterback is back. ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ was activated from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday versus the Dolphins. Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.
news

Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey; Darnold (shoulder) clears concussion protocol, status TBD

After weeks of playing incomplete, the Panthers offense has taken a major step toward being whole for Week 9.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW