Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III facing additional felony charges, gun charge from deadly crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing two additional felony charges and a misdemeanor for his role in a traffic collision Tuesday in Las Vegas that resulted in the death of a young woman, according to documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs, 22, already faced two felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving. Clark County prosecutors now plan to charge Ruggs with additional counts of DUI and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm for injuries suffered by his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, the Review-Journal reported. The new misdemeanor charge stems from Ruggs possessing a firearm while under the influence -- police found a loaded gun in Ruggs' Chevrolet Corvette.

Kilgo-Washington, 22, was in Ruggs' car during the crash and underwent surgery Tuesday for a severe arm injury, authorities said. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure noted in court that Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington have a 3-year-old daughter together.

Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, 23, and her dog, prosecutors said Wednesday.