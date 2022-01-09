Colts eliminated from playoff contention following shocking loss to Jaguars

We started the way we started. It was out of our hands," Reich said, referring to Indy's 1-4 start. "We fought our way and clawed to get it back in our hands. And then the last two weeks of the season, we did what we did. It starts with me as a head coach, and we've got to figure out how we can close this season out the right way.

"We had the opportunity, we had control of our own destiny, we just didn't get it done."

The culprits of the Colts' collapse litter their roster, but fingers will likely be pointed at Carson Wentz﻿, who missed a week of practice leading up to Week 17 after testing positive for COVID-19 and upon his return posted two of his worst outings of the season in successive weeks. Wentz threw for just 148 yards and missed myriad throws against the Raiders, and then committed both of Indy's turnovers, took six sacks and completed just 58.6 percent of his passes against the woebegone Jaguars.

The end of Wentz's first year in Indianapolis left the QB dumbfounded.

"It's hard to put your finger on it right now," Wentz said when asked to diagnose his disappointing finish to the season. "Sluggish, not the dynamic explosive offense we always thought we were. ... I've got to protect the ball. I've got to do a better job. So there's a lot that could be said and a lot of things to digest right now. But it's a frustrating, kinda crappy feeling right now."

Reich said he wouldn't single out one player for the team's failures and expressed confidence in Wentz's future with the club.

"I think Carson did a lot. I think he's our quarterback," Reich said. "I think we're all going to learn and grow from this year, how to utilize every player that we have to the fullest. I think there were a lot of bright moments for him, for Carson."

There were bright spots for many players on Indianapolis in 2021, particularly Jonathan Taylor, who was garnering MVP consideration before the Colts' late-season crash. But the second-year RB's last game of the year was his least productive since Week 8, a 77-yard day. Taylor finished the campaign with a league-high 332 carries, 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total TDs (18 rushing).

Taylor's stellar year is now but a footnote in Indy's improbable exit from the 2021 season.