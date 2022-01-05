AFC playoff picture: Ripple effects of a potential Jaguars win over Colts in Week 18

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been looking toward the offseason for some time now, but their final game of the 2021 regular season could have a significant impact that stretches well beyond Duval County.

Jacksonville hosts AFC South-rival Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in a game that carries significant postseason implications. Win and the Colts are in the playoffs. Lose, and things get very interesting.

The Jaguars have won just two games in 2021, but own a six-game home winning streak over the Colts dating back to the 2015 season. Jacksonville lost its first meeting with Indianapolis this season in Week 10, but fell by a mere six points.

As the saying goes, any given Sunday. And this Sunday could send shockwaves throughout the AFC playoff picture, especially as it pertains to the final two playoff spots, if the Jaguars can find a way to push that winning streak to seven games.