Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismisses idea of 'complicit' tie with Raiders: 'We all respect the game'

Published: Jan 05, 2022 at 10:34 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

A complicit tie to claim a playoff berth?

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismisses the thought out of hand.

Presented with a unique and unlikely scenario that a Week 18 tie could assure an AFC playoff berth for both the Los Angeles Chargers and their Sunday Night Football foe, the Las Vegas Raiders, Staley wasn't entertaining the notion of a full-game kneel-down.

"That's a pretty loaded scenario. That is an all-time coffee shop scenario," Staley told The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday. "I feel like I'm with my buddies at the University of Dayton. I think we all respect the game and the NFL shield and the integrity of this game far too much to be complicit in something like that. This game matters too much to too many people, and we want to play our best and be proud of the result one way or another. We're going to do everything we can to go win this game, and play the way we're capable of playing. I hope all the fans and everybody who loves the NFL will be proud of the game on Sunday."

Games involving other AFC playoff contenders -- the Colts and Steelers -- would have to break a certain way to even set up the possibility. The Steelers would have to beat the Ravens, both of whom are clinging to wild-card hopes, and the Jaguars would have to upset the Colts. The Jaguars have imploded over the second half of the season, have shown no improvement under interim coach Darrell Bevell, and are coming off a 50-10 embarrassment against the Patriots. The slim chance that a still-contending Colts team would drop a game to Jacksonville to close the season renders the Chargers-Raiders tie scenario unlikely at best.

It's folly -- the league surely wouldn't even stand for it. But it's a rare scenario that, as Staley noted, makes for fun talk around the water cooler.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football that a source with one of the teams, when presented with the notion of a complicit tie, told him, "How do we know they're going to do it?"

Five of seven AFC playoff spots already are claimed, and the Chargers, Raiders, Colts, Steelers and Ravens all remain in mathematical contention.

But for Staley, when the Chargers and Raiders kick off Sunday night, it will be to win -- even if a tie would be good enough.

"What makes it so special is the competition," Staley added, "and the level of integrity and respect that it stands for."

Related Content

news

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

As a matter of routine, the league has issued reminders to teams, ahead of the NFL draft, about what constitutes improper questioning in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection.
news

Cowboys place LB Micah Parsons on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys rookie linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his availability in question for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Eagles.
news

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and is gearing up for a playoff run weeks after undergoing foot surgery. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't discuss if QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers. 
news

Vikings' Mike Zimmer says QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday vs. Bears

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the season finale. The Vikings activated the QB off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins would start Week 18 versus the Bears.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play vs. Browns; Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19, also out 

Bengals RB ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Browns. He won't be the only Cincinnati star down against Cleveland.
news

Andy Reid: COVID adjustments helped Chiefs prepare for short-week 'curveballs' ahead of Saturday finale

Having one fewer day to prepare could be met with complaints, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that the recent schedule juggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the team adept at adjusting on the fly.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Seattle running back Rashaad Penny lead the Players of the Week for Week 17. 
news

Dan Campbell had no issue with Seahawks' late end-around in blowout win: 'It's up to us to stop them'

While some coaches might have taken an issue with Seattle running a 30-yard end-around at the very end of a 22-point blowout, Lions coach Dan Campbell shrugged.
news

Melvin Gordon laments Broncos squandering 'well-built' roster as Denver misses postseason again

The Denver Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend and running back Melvin Gordon wasn't hesitant to discuss his frustration.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin downplays record 15th season in a row of .500 or better

By virtue of Pittsburgh's 26-14 victory on Monday, Mike Tomlin was ensured of a 15th straight season finishing at .500 or above. It is the longest such streak to begin a head coach's career, breaking a tie with Marty Schottenheimer (Cleveland Browns, 1984-1997).
